Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated yoga fire pit

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking internet access yoga

Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit. Centrally located close to beaches & shopping! Enjoy the hanging furniture and hammocks around paver fire pit, or roll out a yoga mat under the palms! Security deposit required, no smoking. Includes Electric, water, yard, trash pick up (bins outside). No internet but you can hook up!