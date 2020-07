Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Vero Beach, FL! Oak Villas Townhome! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome has been freshly painted, new flooring, new A/C, & updated kitchen with stainless appliances and your very own private patio & yard. Great Location close to shopping, beaches, & the historical downtown to enjoy the Florida Life! (No dogs Allowed - cats, fish, etc. welcome)