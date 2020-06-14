Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

121 Apartments for rent in Venice Gardens, FL with garage

Venice Gardens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
1704 Sandy Court
1704 Sandy Court, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1354 sqft
Venice Gardens Home on Cul-de-sac - Annual Rental with Two Car Garage - Annual Unfurnished Venice Gardens home! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an "open and airy feeling" with a comfortably sized living and dining room combination with separate

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
1655 WILLOW LANE
1655 Willow Lane, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1746 sqft
PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE MAGNOLIA! EVERY ROOM HAS A VIEW!! Inside you will find a spacious 2 bed/3 baths 1746 sq ft, open floor plan home with authentic tile flooring from Spain and accent tiles from Mexico.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
707 BEVERLY ROAD
707 Beverly Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1430 sqft
WELCOME TO YOUR HOME AWAY FROM HOME! This beautifully redone home will truly make you feel like you are at home while on your Florida retreat. Minutes to the gorgeous Venice beaches, downtown, and night life. $1900.00 off season rent per month $3300.
Results within 1 mile of Venice Gardens

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pelican Pointe
1 Unit Available
629 Back Nine Drive
629 Back Nine Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1165 sqft
2021 Season Available: Jan, Feb March, April $3200/month- Pelican Point Villa! - 2021 Season available for 3 month bookings ($3,200/mo) 2020 Off Season $1600/mo Now Available as Annual Furnished $1500/mon (PLUS UTILITIES) Darling Two bedroom Two

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacaranda West
1 Unit Available
11631 Alessandro Lane
11631 Alessandro Ln, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1431 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental - Villa with Resort-like Amenities Renaissance at West Villages! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of the Renaissance at the West Villages.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Pelican Pointe
1 Unit Available
1917 SAN SILVESTRO DRIVE
1917 San Silvestro Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1440 sqft
Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club Villa Available Annual Rental- 2 bedroom plus den with arched entry, large living room, dining room off kitchen, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances plus glass enclosed lanai.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
290 DRAGON ROAD
290 Dragon Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
854 sqft
**NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020 FOR SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. NO ANNUAL LEASES** Enjoy your summer in SW Florida in this cozy turnkey, pet-friendly beach cottage just a short 10 minute walk to the Legacy Trail and Intracoastal Waterway.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
961 EVEREST ROAD
961 Everest Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Three (3) month minimum .Charming, meticulously maintained South Venice POOL home .

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Jacaranda West
1 Unit Available
728 SILK OAK DRIVE
728 Silk Oak Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1908 sqft
Beautifully decorated and equipped three bedroom two bath home in a quiet residential neighborhood. King and Queen size beds. One garage space available and large screened lanai.
Results within 5 miles of Venice Gardens
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
58 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
901 Riviera St
901 Riviera Street, Venice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3314 sqft
Amazingly Fantastic!! Here we have a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool and hot tub on Venice Island, centrally located to the beach, shopping and downtown. The space to spread out inside this house is expansive. A very pleasant foyer greets you.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4266 Vicenza Dr Unit D
4266 Vicenza Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1554 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Venetia is so inviting and comfortable you'll fall in love and feel right at home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
602 Cocoanut Crescent
602 Coconut Crescent, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay. Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13466 Bastiano Street
13466 Bastiano Street, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2537 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home - Located in IslandWalk at the West Villages with Resort-like Amenities. - Conveniently located in the desirable community of IslandWalk with its Resort-style amenities.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20473 Benissimo Drive
20473 Benissimo Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental: Villa in Gran Paradiso Community with Rich Resort-like Amenities! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21 St John Blvd
21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1857 sqft
St.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 Sandstone Circle - ACH
117 Sand Stone Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Beautiful Seasonal 117 Sandstone - Seasonal Rental- Oh what a serene view on the lake with tropical birds!!! Attractive, Spacious, turnkey, 2 bedroom, 2 bath with attached Sun room and Water/lake views.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12515 Felice Drive
12515 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November $2200/month - 2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November 2020 $2200/month This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice Farms
1 Unit Available
1000 San Lino Circle Unit 1014
1000 San Lino Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
Spacious Ground floor - Annual unfurnished Condo in Beautiful San Lino Community with Community Pool - Annual unfurnished Condo with Single-car garage - centrally located to all of Venice Amenities! Spacious Ground floor corner-Unit providing lake

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
13826 Vancanza Dr
13826 Vancanza Drive, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2444 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Venice- Gran Paradiso- Annual Lease - Property Id: 127504 New Construction Completed 8/2018- Over 2400 sq ft! Tenants enjoy all the amenities.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sarasota National
1 Unit Available
10800 Tarflower Dr #101
10800 Tarflower Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
10800 Tarflower Dr #101 - 10800 Tarflower Dr.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Venice
1 Unit Available
133 Te
133 Miami Avenue East, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
ONLY TWO MONTHS WILL MOVE YOU TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AND PEACEFUL TUSCANY VILLAGE COMMUNITY AT KENDALL. - FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. - MOVE-IN CONDITION.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE
20216 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1949 sqft
Come live the Florida dream in the RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY of Gran Paradiso! Live like you're on vacation all year round! Amenity Rich! Maintenance Free! Gran Paradiso, a gated community with homes built by Lennar.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Venice Gardens, FL

Venice Gardens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

