Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Venice Gardens, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
1655 WILLOW LANE
1655 Willow Lane, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1746 sqft
PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE MAGNOLIA! EVERY ROOM HAS A VIEW!! Inside you will find a spacious 2 bed/3 baths 1746 sq ft, open floor plan home with authentic tile flooring from Spain and accent tiles from Mexico.
Results within 1 mile of Venice Gardens
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
Chestnut Creek Estates
8 Units Available
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodmere Village At Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3730 Cadbury Circle #330
3730 Cadbury Cir 330 Bld 2, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1721 sqft
Annual unfurnished Condo with an Amazing location in an atrium setting at Woodmere At Jacaranda 55+ Community.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacaranda West
1 Unit Available
11631 Alessandro Lane
11631 Alessandro Ln, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1431 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental - Villa with Resort-like Amenities Renaissance at West Villages! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of the Renaissance at the West Villages.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
131 Wayforest Drive
131 Wayforest Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2023 sqft
For the 2021 SEASON: January, February & March $5,500/mo - INCLUDES GOLF!) .
Results within 5 miles of Venice Gardens
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
$
59 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venice Edgewood
1 Unit Available
928 Myrtle Avenue
928 Myrtle Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
960 sqft
2021 Season Availability - Seasonal Venice Cottage Two Bedroom, One bath, Convenient location to all of Venice Amenities. - 2021 Season Availability January, February, March: $3,000/mo - 3 month minimum (April 2021 not available).

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sarasota National
1 Unit Available
10800 Tarflower Dr #101
10800 Tarflower Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
10800 Tarflower Dr #101 - 10800 Tarflower Dr.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20473 Benissimo Drive
20473 Benissimo Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental: Villa in Gran Paradiso Community with Rich Resort-like Amenities! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities.

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13466 Bastiano Street
13466 Bastiano Street, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2537 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home - Located in IslandWalk at the West Villages with Resort-like Amenities. - Conveniently located in the desirable community of IslandWalk with its Resort-style amenities.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12515 Felice Drive
12515 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November $2200/month - 2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November 2020 $2200/month This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Venice
1 Unit Available
133 Te
133 Miami Avenue East, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
ONLY TWO MONTHS WILL MOVE YOU TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AND PEACEFUL TUSCANY VILLAGE COMMUNITY AT KENDALL. - FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. - MOVE-IN CONDITION.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Golden Beach
1 Unit Available
624 Flamingo Dr
624 Flamingo Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
800 sqft
One of the best features to this unit is the location and community! With it's own private beach, it's small courtyard building layout surrounding a heated community pool and central to all the Venice island amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
602 Cocoanut Crescent
602 Coconut Crescent, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay. Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4266 Vicenza Dr Unit D
4266 Vicenza Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1554 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Venetia is so inviting and comfortable you'll fall in love and feel right at home.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
901 Riviera St
901 Riviera Street, Venice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3314 sqft
Amazingly Fantastic!! Here we have a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool and hot tub on Venice Island, centrally located to the beach, shopping and downtown. The space to spread out inside this house is expansive. A very pleasant foyer greets you.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Sarasota National
1 Unit Available
10534 Medjool Drive
10534 Medjool Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,999
2034 sqft
SEASONA LRENTAL, one year new home in Sarasota National, lightly used, social membership to convey to renter with fee ($150) paid by the tenant, RESORT STYLE POOL, tennis, golf, bocce, pickleball, coffee shop (always FREE), TIKI BAR, fine dining,

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
259 CASSANO DRIVE
259 Cassano Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1515 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 1515 sqft Annual Rental In The Gated Community Of Milano. Milano is located in Nokomis/Venice Florida. Home is lakefront on "Lake Cassano". Enjoy sunset water views from the huge open air paver brick patio.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
9068 EXCELSIOR LOOP
9068 Excelsior Loop, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1527 sqft
Located just beyond the gates at Rapalo, a vibrant Venice community, this home offers immediate availability. The location could not be better. Just a short 2 mile drive to the beautiful beaches of Manasota Key on the Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
900 GARDENS EDGE DRIVE
900 Gardens Edge Dr 914, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1235 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is a light and bright 1st floor unit. Fully furnished and turnkey ready for your vacation! It features an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, crown molding, tray ceilings and screened in porch.

1 of 88

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE
745 Shakett Creek Drive, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,475
4498 sqft
Breathtaking views of Intracoastal Waterway from this Key West Style custom home situated in the gated boating community of Shakett Creek Pointe. Fish, Kayak, or paddleboard all from your backyard! This 3-bedroom 3.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
Plantation
1 Unit Available
437 Cerromar Lane
437 Cerromar Lane, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
946 sqft
Furnished 2/2 thrid floor unit available for annual rent in the desirable community of Farmington Vistas located in the Plantation Golf and Country Club.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
20765 SWALLOWTAIL COURT
20765 Swallowtail Court, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2036 sqft
Brand New, Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom House with private office and TV room. Nice screened lanai porch. Fully furnished to enjoy your stay. Gated Community at the "Preserves at West Villages." In Venice. 10-15 minutes from the beach.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Plantation
1 Unit Available
216 CERROMAR WAY S
216 Cerromar Way South, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1486 sqft
ALREADY BOOKED FOR JAN - MARCH 2021 -- NO ANNUAL RENTALS -- AVAILABLE OFF-SEASON FROM AUGUST - DECEMBER 2020 -- Turnkey Furnished - Enjoy your summer or winter in Florida at the incredible Augusta Villas at Plantation.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Venice Gardens, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Venice Gardens renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

