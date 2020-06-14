Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

136 Apartments for rent in Vamo, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Vamo renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of your ... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16
4032 Crockers Lake Boulevard, Vamo, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
688 sqft
Vintage Grand Condo - Beautiful, updated unit in the popular Vintage Grand community on Palmer Ranch. This is the larger 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, ceramic tile throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1707 Pelican Cove Road
1707 Pelican Cove Road, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
TROPICAL GETAWAY! Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo in the sought after resort community of Pelican Cove. You will feel right at home the moment you walk into this bright, spacious unit.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
8389 WINGATE DRIVE
8389 Wingate Drive, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1068 sqft
Available for 2021 Season, Just had a medical cancellation. Gated condo 2 bedroom 2 bath on Palmer Ranch. This turnkey furnished property is located near restaurants, shopping, the YMCA and just miles to Siesta Key Beach's.

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE
1708 Glenhouse Drive, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1288 sqft
Very tastefully decorated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Pelican Cove over looking 1 of the 6 pools in the community. Vaulted ceilings in living room with skylights open to lanai. Laminate floors in living room and dining room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE
4270 Castlebridge Ln, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1068 sqft
You will absolutely love this bright and sunny ground floor condo at Pinestone on Palmer Ranch, two bedrooms, two baths, a beautiful glassed and screened lanai with pool view, gorgeous plank flooring, beautiful stainless steel appliances, large
Results within 1 mile of Vamo
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8911 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 311
8911 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
846 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Bay & Gulf from your 3rd floor condo. This newly renovated furnished one (1) bedroom at Sunrise Cove has it all.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Short term vacation rental - 2BR/2B first floor condo with 1238 sq. ft. Tastefully turnkey furnished, this home is completely updated and is located in the desirable Terraces Community of Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
5421 Cicerone Street
5421 Cicerone St, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1526 sqft
Resort Style Living! New construction 2nd floor condo at the Esplanade on Palmer Ranch. This 2 bedroom plus a den features a contemporary open floorplan and high end fixtures and finishes.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4130 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1069 sqft
Totally renovated, this immaculate 2 beds/2 baths condo, in a quiet and friendly gate community of Bella Villino on Palmer Ranch. Enjoy the updated condo with an open planned interior. Cozy master bedroom with a perfect walk in closet.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4170 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1280 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor condo in gated community of Bella Villino on Palma Ranch. The vaulted ceilings gives a spacious feel and the large screened lanai adds some outdoor living area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4236 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4236 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
957 sqft
This wonderful second floor unit in the gated community of Plaza De Flores in Sarasota will not last long! With 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open concept living and dining area there will be plenty of room for entertaining family and friends!

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4148 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
949 sqft
GREAT COASTAL LOCATION near the #1 RATED U.S. BEACH on Siesta Key. The condo is located within the resort-style complex called Bella Villino Condominiums.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9393 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1029 sqft
Property is available during off season May - December 2020 (3 month minimum). Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located at The Pointe on Midnight Pass Road.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
8776 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1338 sqft
Wow! This stunning condo and offers SPECTACULAR views of the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy your updated kitchen with expanded Granite Countertops. You may never want to leave.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE
4649 Chapel Hill Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1333 sqft
Arguably the best view in Stoneybrook from the screened lanai of this absolutely immaculate second-floor condo, water and golf course view, it doesn't get any better.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE
4639 Chapel Hill Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1414 sqft
One of the prettiest views in Stoneybrook overlooking the 3rd hole on the golf course. This is special!! This second floor “Barrington” model veranda offers over 1400 sq. ft.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE
9330 Clubside Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1106 sqft
Beautiful view from the screened lanai, two bedrooms, two full baths, new furniture, new carpeting, internet access, flat screen TVs, very nicely appointed, everything you need for your Florida getaway, one covered parking space, golf membership

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
8961 VERANDA WAY
8961 Veranda Way, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1333 sqft
Ground floor Carlton, two bedrooms, two baths, furnished in a Florida motif, screened entry Veranda and rear screened lanai with preserve view, internet access, flat screened TVs, King bed in master plus walk-in closets, fantastic amenities,

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE
9550 High Gate Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1333 sqft
A FRESH NEW LOOK- New wood floors grace this second-floor vacation condo located at Stonebrook Golf and Country Club.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE
9320 Clubside Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1106 sqft
Exceptional 3rd floor end unit, extra windows allow for a bright and sunny interior, elevator building. Beautiful lake & golf course views.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE
9560 High Gate Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1661 sqft
Abbey model, end unit, second floor, largest of the Verandas this is a two bedroom, two bath condo plus den.
Results within 5 miles of Vamo
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,104
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Vamo, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Vamo renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

