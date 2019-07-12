All apartments in Treasure Island
Find more places like 12242 2ND STREET E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Treasure Island, FL
/
12242 2ND STREET E
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

12242 2ND STREET E

12242 2nd St E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Treasure Island
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12242 2nd St E, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Capri

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***WATERFRONT TOWNHOUSE RENTAL*** Check this beautiful townhome rental available now!!! Located on Isle of Capri with gorgeous water views. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full baths with master bedroom with en suite, nice closet space and private balcony on the third level. Open concept living room, dining room, kitchen combo on the second level. Bonus room on the ground level perfect for entertaining friends and family galore. Great location with shops, restaurants nearby and short distance to beautiful Treasure Island beach. *** LONG TERM RENTAL*** Easy show. Call today for availability and showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12242 2ND STREET E have any available units?
12242 2ND STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 12242 2ND STREET E have?
Some of 12242 2ND STREET E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12242 2ND STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
12242 2ND STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12242 2ND STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 12242 2ND STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 12242 2ND STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 12242 2ND STREET E offers parking.
Does 12242 2ND STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12242 2ND STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12242 2ND STREET E have a pool?
No, 12242 2ND STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 12242 2ND STREET E have accessible units?
No, 12242 2ND STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 12242 2ND STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12242 2ND STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 12242 2ND STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 12242 2ND STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Treasure Island 1 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 Bedrooms
Treasure Island Apartments with ParkingTreasure Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Treasure Island Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa