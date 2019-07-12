12242 2ND STREET E

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

***WATERFRONT TOWNHOUSE RENTAL*** Check this beautiful townhome rental available now!!! Located on Isle of Capri with gorgeous water views. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full baths with master bedroom with en suite, nice closet space and private balcony on the third level. Open concept living room, dining room, kitchen combo on the second level. Bonus room on the ground level perfect for entertaining friends and family galore. Great location with shops, restaurants nearby and short distance to beautiful Treasure Island beach. *** LONG TERM RENTAL*** Easy show. Call today for availability and showings.