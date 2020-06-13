/
furnished apartments
135 Furnished Apartments for rent in Tice, FL
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Tice
1 Unit Available
4432 East Riverside Drive
4432 East Riverside Drive, Tice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
$1200 for UN-furnished OR $1350 fully furnished. Both options include lawn service. Private oversized corner lot with circular drive and large carport. Caloosahatchee River across the street.
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Tice
1 Unit Available
209 Avacado CT
209 Avocado Court, Tice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Available now! Seasonal or Annual/Off-season rental located close to CALOOSAHATCHEE RIVER,SHOPPING CENTERS,RESTAURANTS, HISTORIC DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS AND I-75.
Results within 5 miles of Tice
Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
269 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Last updated June 2 at 03:47pm
3 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Heritage Palms
1 Unit Available
8066 Queen Palm LN
8066 Queen Palm Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
This is a 3rd floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium in Heritage Palms Country Club. It is fully furnished and is available from MAY thru DECEMBER 2020 ONLY!!!!! With a $400 transfer fee, you will have access to all the amenities including golf.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10510 Amiata WAY
10510 Amiata Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Spend your time here in this lovely 2/2 condo with beautiful preserve and water views! Comfortably furnished, this condo will be your home away from home to be as busy or relaxed as you please.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4320 Bluegrass DR
4320 Bluegrass Dr, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
You'll never want to leave home in this Gorgeous, and tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, (2 master bedrooms), 3 baths with den and private pool.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Heritage Palms
1 Unit Available
8106 Queen Palm LN
8106 Queen Palm Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
This is a 3rd floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in Heritage Palms Country Club. It is available May through October at $1,400.00 per month. The home is fully furnished and with a $400.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2090 W 1st ST
2090 West First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Ready for Season or short term rental preferred! Turnkey unit! Beautifully furnished 30th floor unit at prestigious High Point Place is ready for 2020 or short term off-season rental. 3 Month Short Term Minimum.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Fort Myers Historic District
1 Unit Available
1415 Dean ST
1415 Dean Street, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
656 sqft
Just reduced!! Live, work and play in Fort Myers River District at the Historic Dean Building in the Heart of the City. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment and special events throughout the year.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3010 Meandering WAY
3010 Meandering Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Beautiful furnished rental. 3/2 Condo located in Idlewild Development within the Verandah. Nice open floor plan, custom mirror, plantation shutters AND SLIDER TRANSPARENT SHUTTERS ON THE LANAI.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
11740 Bramble Cove DR
11740 Bramble Cove Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Beautiful Furnished home!! Owners have put much love into every detail. Charming and completely remodeled this 2/2 single family home is situated in the Bramble Cove Community within the Verandah. TURNKEY with a 2 car attached garage.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
8313 Bernwood Cove LOOP
8313 Bernwood Cove Loop, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, excellent location, immediately off Hwy 75 at Colonial Blvd. The Cove at Six Mile Cypress has a large pool, fitness center, playground for children.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
15350 Moonraker CT
15350 Moonraker Court, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Gulf Access Furnished 2bedroom 2 bath condo. Unit features open floor plan updated kitchen with breakfast bar and screen balcony with great canal view. Interior Laundry and Covered parking.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
15475 Admiralty CIR
15475 Admiralty Circle, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
For discerning people who enjoy ambience. a rare opportunity to rent a four bedroom property and 3.5 baths and lanai with Jacuzzi on river's edge. almost 3000 sq ft,Large living and open.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4270 Avian AVE
4270 Avian Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Well maintained furnished move in ready, 3BR villa with two-car garage large granite kitchen including breakfast bar and pantry fully ready for you to just come and stay.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3414 Hancock Bridge PKY
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Seasonal or short term furnished turnkey condo with SE morning sun views overlooking the marina, river, and downtown Fort Myer's skyline. Granite counters, 42" wood cabinets, floor to ceiling glass from this 7th floor condo.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Heritage Palms
1 Unit Available
10391 Butterfly Palm DR
10391 Butterfly Palm Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
SHORT TERM RENTAL.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
2121 Collier AVE
2121 Collier Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
*** NEW VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THIS SEASON*** Welcome to Centre Court Condominium, a quiet and friendly community with wonderful amenities such as a pool, fitness area, hobby room and community room.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4420 Waterscape LN
4420 Waterscape Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
This gorgeous 2 bedroom villa sits lakefront in the resort-style community of Watermark in sunny Fort Myers, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10530 Amiata WAY
10530 Amiata Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
OFF SEASON availability only from 5/15/2020 thru 12/14/2020; furnished off-season rental at Pelican Preserve.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Heritage Palms
1 Unit Available
10390 Washingtonia Palm WAY
10390 Washingtonia Palm Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful Furnished 4th floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo looking over the pool and the 18th green. Walk to the clubhouse and enjoy the 36 hole golf course. elevator and nobody above you as this is the top floor unit.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1849 Maravilla AVE
1849 Maravilla Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
FULLY FURNISHED AND REFURBISHED! 2 BR 2 BA Condo overlooking the pool! Located within walking distance to Fort Myers Country Club & Golf and close to shopping, schools and the hospital! Condo is 956 square feet and nicely furnished with Bahama
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
East 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2797 1st ST
2797 First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This two bedroom/two bath 8th floor unit in Beau Rivage will not be available for long. Located in the Downtown Fort Myers River District, Beau Rivage boasts upscale amenities including a community pool, spa, fitness center, theater and more.
