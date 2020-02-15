All apartments in Thonotosassa
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:59 AM

7076 Commodore Plaza

7076 Commodore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7076 Commodore Drive, Thonotosassa, FL 33584

Amenities

media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
media room
Commodore Inn The Grove is an apartment-hotel featuring 20 luxurious furnished apartment suites and unparalleled services. Featuring a variety of furnished studio, one and two-bedroom apartments, rentals are available in one or two-story, with or without sundeck, and ranging from 716 to 2,251 square feet.

Commodore Inn The Grove put residences in the heart of Coconut Grove, Miamis historic bayfront village which is just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Miamis business district, the white sandy beaches of Miami Beach and the glitz and glamour of Coral Gables. It is also conveniently close to Miami International Airport and the Port of Miami. While visiting with us one can shop til they drop at many fine shops, boutiques, and galleries. Dine at some of Miamis best casual and fine dining restaurants or be entertained at one of our theaters or playhouses. Available short or long term; corporate housing and military per-diem welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7076 Commodore Plaza have any available units?
7076 Commodore Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thonotosassa, FL.
Is 7076 Commodore Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
7076 Commodore Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7076 Commodore Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 7076 Commodore Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thonotosassa.
Does 7076 Commodore Plaza offer parking?
No, 7076 Commodore Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 7076 Commodore Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7076 Commodore Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7076 Commodore Plaza have a pool?
No, 7076 Commodore Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 7076 Commodore Plaza have accessible units?
No, 7076 Commodore Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 7076 Commodore Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 7076 Commodore Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7076 Commodore Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 7076 Commodore Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

