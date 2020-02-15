7076 Commodore Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities media room

Commodore Inn The Grove is an apartment-hotel featuring 20 luxurious furnished apartment suites and unparalleled services. Featuring a variety of furnished studio, one and two-bedroom apartments, rentals are available in one or two-story, with or without sundeck, and ranging from 716 to 2,251 square feet.



Commodore Inn The Grove put residences in the heart of Coconut Grove, Miamis historic bayfront village which is just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Miamis business district, the white sandy beaches of Miami Beach and the glitz and glamour of Coral Gables. It is also conveniently close to Miami International Airport and the Port of Miami. While visiting with us one can shop til they drop at many fine shops, boutiques, and galleries. Dine at some of Miamis best casual and fine dining restaurants or be entertained at one of our theaters or playhouses. Available short or long term; corporate housing and military per-diem welcome.