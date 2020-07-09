6073 Chase Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

If you are looking for a quaint home to get you started in The Villages, then look no further. This cozy unfurnished Patio Villa will fit all your needs and is in a great location. Enter the home thru your screened front porch and you will be greeted by the open floor plan. The kitchen provides lots of cabinet and counter space for the chef of the household and an interior laundry area. The living room and dining room offer plenty of space to allow for the evening of relaxing or gathering with your new friends. The master bedroom ensuite includes a private bath with walk in shower and large walk in closet. The guest room will provide ample space for your guest to feel at home with the guest bath just outside the door. This home offers a 1.5 car garage so there is ample space for your car and your golf cart.

The Villages community is a 55 or older active adult community with so much to offer. You will enjoy the lifestyle of being a resident with 2 resident ID cards, giving you access to all of the recreation centers, swimming pools, pickle ball, tennis and FREE golf on the executive courses. You will also receive resident rates on the championship courses & country club tennis courts. This home is ready for move in with rent of $1,350 plus utilities (electric, gas, cable, internet & landline phone services).