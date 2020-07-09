All apartments in The Villages
6073 Chase Ct

6073 Chase Ct · (352) 753-0976
Location

6073 Chase Ct, The Villages, FL 34785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
If you are looking for a quaint home to get you started in The Villages, then look no further. This cozy unfurnished Patio Villa will fit all your needs and is in a great location. Enter the home thru your screened front porch and you will be greeted by the open floor plan. The kitchen provides lots of cabinet and counter space for the chef of the household and an interior laundry area. The living room and dining room offer plenty of space to allow for the evening of relaxing or gathering with your new friends. The master bedroom ensuite includes a private bath with walk in shower and large walk in closet. The guest room will provide ample space for your guest to feel at home with the guest bath just outside the door. This home offers a 1.5 car garage so there is ample space for your car and your golf cart.
The Villages community is a 55 or older active adult community with so much to offer. You will enjoy the lifestyle of being a resident with 2 resident ID cards, giving you access to all of the recreation centers, swimming pools, pickle ball, tennis and FREE golf on the executive courses. You will also receive resident rates on the championship courses & country club tennis courts. This home is ready for move in with rent of $1,350 plus utilities (electric, gas, cable, internet & landline phone services).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6073 Chase Ct have any available units?
6073 Chase Ct has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6073 Chase Ct have?
Some of 6073 Chase Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6073 Chase Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6073 Chase Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6073 Chase Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6073 Chase Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6073 Chase Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6073 Chase Ct offers parking.
Does 6073 Chase Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6073 Chase Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6073 Chase Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6073 Chase Ct has a pool.
Does 6073 Chase Ct have accessible units?
No, 6073 Chase Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6073 Chase Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6073 Chase Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6073 Chase Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6073 Chase Ct has units with air conditioning.
