The Villages, FL
3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP

3513 Idlewood Loop · (352) 362-1600
Location

3513 Idlewood Loop, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1527 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
bocce court
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
bocce court
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
AVAILABLE JAN-MARCH 2021!! SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!!Must see this fully furnished 2 bedroom home in the village of Summerhilll . This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing. It is fully furnished with everything you need to enjoy your vacation. Enjoy your mornings on this beautiful enclosed lanai and enjoy your evenings grilling out with the gas grill. This property includes a 2 seater golf cart complimentary to your stay. This property has King bed in master and queen bed in guest bedroom. All of our properties have WiFi, Cable/satellite TV. The Villages, Florida has all the activities you could dream of. With your temporary Resident ID you have access to 33 executive golf courses and 12 Championship golf courses. Golf in the Villages is tailored to all levels of play. Whether your a beginner or if have a low handicap. You may also enjoy any of the recreation centers and Olympic sized swimming pools. Recreation centers offer outdoor activities such as bocce ball, shuffleboard courts, tennis, pickle ball, horseshoe pits, basketball and more than 500 indoor events. Explore one the 3 public squares in your complimentary golf cart. We look forward to having you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP have any available units?
3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP have?
Some of 3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP does offer parking.
Does 3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP has a pool.
Does 3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP have accessible units?
Yes, 3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP has accessible units.
Does 3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
