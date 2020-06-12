All apartments in The Villages
2035 Countrywind Ct.

2035 Countrywind Court · (352) 689-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2035 Countrywind Court, The Villages, FL 32162
Village of Tamarind Grove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2035 Countrywind Ct. · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
furnished
Available April - 3BR/2BA Seasonal in Southern Star Villas - -AVAILABLE APRIL 2020
-3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental in The Village Tamarind Grove/Southern Star Villas
-Location Location! Retreat to this beautiful 3BR/2BA Villa in the Village of Tamarind Grove, Southern Star Villas. Fully furnished with tasteful coastal decor, you will love the convenience this home has to offer. The open floor plan is highlighted with high quality Laminate flooring that blankets throughout, a living/dining room combo, screened/covered lanai, 1-car garage, and interior laundry room. One of the guest rooms is currently set up as an office/den, with dark wood built-in cabinets, and a pull out twin couch/bed. The other guest room sits off of the dining area, with access to full bath. The Master Bedroom has its own private bath with shower, walk-in closet with custom storage shelving, and a Queen size bed with an adjustable base. This home is situated next to Southern Star Executive Golf Course, is a short drive to Sandhill Executive Golf Course, and you are also just minutes from the SeaBreeze Pool and Recreational Center! Best of all, Pinellas Plaza, Brownwood Town Square, the new Lowes, Aldi's and Restaurants are right nearby! You will have shopping, entertainment, grocery and much more right at your fingertips! This home won't last long so book your next "stay-cation" today! (No pets, No Smoking.) Seasonal Rates Vary/Transient Rental Sales Tax included in Rent.

Cleaning Fee: $250
Security Deposit: $1000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3902297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Countrywind Ct. have any available units?
2035 Countrywind Ct. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2035 Countrywind Ct. have?
Some of 2035 Countrywind Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 Countrywind Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Countrywind Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Countrywind Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 2035 Countrywind Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 2035 Countrywind Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2035 Countrywind Ct. does offer parking.
Does 2035 Countrywind Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 Countrywind Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Countrywind Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 2035 Countrywind Ct. has a pool.
Does 2035 Countrywind Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2035 Countrywind Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Countrywind Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 Countrywind Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2035 Countrywind Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2035 Countrywind Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
