1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities bocce court gym parking pool pool table shuffle board garage internet access media room tennis court

Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent??

We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Lake Sumter Landing. Creekside Landing is short walk to all of the excitement that Lake Sumter Landing has to offer. Restaurants, Winn-Dixie, Barnes & Noble, Old Mill Playhouse Movie Theater, Banks, Starbucks, tons of Shopping, medical facilities, and nightly music and dancing in the town square.

This highly desirable location is not only convenient to the town square, but is also centrally located between Spanish Springs and Brownwood Town Squares each offering even more shopping, dining and entertainment choices. Arnold Palmer Legends championship Golf is just 1.2 miles away, and the other 12 championship courses less than a 15 minutes drive. Many of the 38 Executive courses are even within 3 miles.

Also nearby are several rec centers offering billiards, bocce, shuffle board, pickleball, tennis, table tennis, swimming, exercise classes, cards, games, and many types of arts and crafts. Village ID cards allow access to these activities

Your home will come equipped with everything you need to relax and unwind.

LONG-TERM RENTAL POLICY

First month rent, security deposit, and temporary ID fee due with signed lease.

GENERAL RENTAL POLICIES

Rent includes portable water, pest control, lawn service, and monthly amenities fee

Long-term tenants are responsible for electric, trash, sewer, water, cable, internet, and any other desired services.

Tenants receive 2 temporary Village ID cards allowing use of Villages rec centers, pools, activities and golf. Guest passes are available through The Villages.

Security deposit is refundable within 15 days after lease ends pending the final inspection and return of all keys, garage door openers, gate passes, and final payment of utilities. A Cleaning fee will be charged if the house is left in unsatisfactory condition.

Renter’s insurance is recommended.

Renters must consent to credit and background check.

Absolutely NO SMOKING & NO PETS