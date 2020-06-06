All apartments in The Villages
1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD

1128 Old Dominion Road · (352) 753-7500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1128 Old Dominion Road, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1397 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent??
We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Lake Sumter Landing. Creekside Landing is short walk to all of the excitement that Lake Sumter Landing has to offer. Restaurants, Winn-Dixie, Barnes & Noble, Old Mill Playhouse Movie Theater, Banks, Starbucks, tons of Shopping, medical facilities, and nightly music and dancing in the town square.
This highly desirable location is not only convenient to the town square, but is also centrally located between Spanish Springs and Brownwood Town Squares each offering even more shopping, dining and entertainment choices. Arnold Palmer Legends championship Golf is just 1.2 miles away, and the other 12 championship courses less than a 15 minutes drive. Many of the 38 Executive courses are even within 3 miles.
Also nearby are several rec centers offering billiards, bocce, shuffle board, pickleball, tennis, table tennis, swimming, exercise classes, cards, games, and many types of arts and crafts. Village ID cards allow access to these activities
Your home will come equipped with everything you need to relax and unwind.
LONG-TERM RENTAL POLICY
First month rent, security deposit, and temporary ID fee due with signed lease.
GENERAL RENTAL POLICIES
Rent includes portable water, pest control, lawn service, and monthly amenities fee
Long-term tenants are responsible for electric, trash, sewer, water, cable, internet, and any other desired services.
Tenants receive 2 temporary Village ID cards allowing use of Villages rec centers, pools, activities and golf. Guest passes are available through The Villages.
Security deposit is refundable within 15 days after lease ends pending the final inspection and return of all keys, garage door openers, gate passes, and final payment of utilities. A Cleaning fee will be charged if the house is left in unsatisfactory condition.
Renter’s insurance is recommended.
Renters must consent to credit and background check.
Absolutely NO SMOKING & NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD have any available units?
1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD have?
Some of 1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD has a pool.
Does 1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
