188 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in The Crossings, FL
1 of 23
1 of 4
1 of 28
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 31
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 44
1 of 22
1 of 29
1 of 9
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 21
1 of 5
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 76
1 of 35
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 27
1 of 37
Get ready for some interesting debates if you move to The Crossings. After all, how many other places require you place "The" at the front of the town?
It's not an area you probably know about because most people simply refer to The Crossings as a neighborhood located in Miami, Florida. However, this area is home to more than 22,700 people and many of them enjoy the beautiful weather and lifestyle present in Miami. Known primarily as a bedroom community for Miami, The Crossings attracts people looking to rent for various reasons. This area of 3.8 square miles is densely populated because it offers various apartments for rent, condos for rent, and a few home rentals. Nevertheless, the area is one you should consider if you are hoping to find a new home and one that is a combination of affordable and classy. See more
Finding an apartment in The Crossings that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.