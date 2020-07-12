Apartment List
/
FL
/
the crossings
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:47 PM

167 Apartments for rent in The Crossings, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some The Crossings apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12605 SW 91st ST
12605 Southwest 91st Street, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
This 2-story, 2 BR/2.5 Bath within a community with Pool & gated, is Offered as an annual rental unfurnished. Also offered seasonal, short-term, fully Furnished at different pricing.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Calusa
13255 SW 88th Ln
13255 Southwest 88th Lane, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious 3bd/2ba corner unit located in the heart of Kendall just a few blocks from turnpike. Excellent schools, close to shopping centers & restaurants.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kenland
9015 SW 125th Ave
9015 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Highly Desirable Kendall Community, The Kenlands. Must See!! First Floor, Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bath 750 SqFt condo. New Porcelain Floors, Spacious Covered Terrace with a Large Utility / Storage, including hurricane panels. Plenty of parking onsite.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
13223 SW 111th Ter
13223 Southwest 111th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Amazing Opportunity!!! Premiere Community of the The Crossings. Beautiful corner unit with a huge wrap around patio all around the unit. LOOKS and FEELS like acute little house. Very bright with natural light.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Calusa
9099 SW 133rd Ct
9099 Southwest 133rd Court, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful townhouse in gate community Kendall. 3 rooms and 3 bathrooms. Master room in the second floor. 1 room and 1 bathroom at entry level. Kitchen and bath remodel. Wash and Dryer. 1908 sqf, with a patio.

1 of 23

Last updated May 1 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
10524 SW 132 COURT
10524 SW 132nd Ct, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
CROSSINGS ESTATE HOME IN PRISTINE CONDITION! 4/2 WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ON LARGE FULLY FENCED 10,000 SQ.FT. LOT. TILED LIVING AREAS WITH CARPETING IN BEDROOMS.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Devon-Aire Estates
11600 Southwest 122nd Place
11600 Southwest 122nd Place, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1225 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of The Crossings
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11429 SW 110th Ln # 110
11429 Southwest 110th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Amazing Townhouse Renovated 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179395 A MUST SEE!...Rarely found two story townhouse with garage an interior patio. Two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs and one bedroom one bathroom downstairs.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
7214 SW 134th Ct
7214 Southwest 134th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful corner home in sought after winston park area, 3br/2ba/1612sf, 2-car garage; large living room and family room open to a huge enclosed patio and fenced backyard; community offers lots of amenities: clubhouse, pool, tennis court and

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8650 SW 133rd Avenue Rd Apt 219
8650 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1040 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo on the second floor with great distribution in a gated community. Laundry facility in every floor. Large enclosed and screening balcony with new floor and, a closet for storage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes
7427 SW 140th Ct
7427 Southwest 140th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Beautiful and spacious single family home in the heart of West Kendall.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
11745 Sw 116th Terrace
11745 Southwest 116th Terrace, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1572 sqft
Hello, I have a furnished efficiency at a clean and safe home in Kendall all utilities are included . For ONE PERSON ONLY! Great location near PUBLIX and MIAMI Dade College. Good luck with your search, Craig 305-992-4111

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
8420 SW 133rd Ave Rd
8420 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE, MAINTAINED 2/2 CONDO IN DESIRABLE HORIZONS WEST. THE AMENITIES INCLUDE 3 POOLS, TENNIS COURT, CLUBHOUSE, PICNIC, ELEVATOR AND MORE. THE UNIT COMES WITH 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE AND VISITORS PARKING. UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE 6/1/20.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
11819 SW 102nd St
11819 Southwest 102nd Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1364 sqft
GREAT COMFY HOME IN FANTASTIC FAMILY COMMUNITY! REMODELED AND IN GREAT CONDITION! A LOT OF NATURAL LIGHT! MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET! 3 AMPLE BEDROOMS.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12884 SW 134th Ter
12884 Southwest 134th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful townhouse for rent in Kendall. Tuscany Villages, 3 bed and 2 and a half baths. Patio and garage for 1 vehicle. The neighborhood has a gym, two swimming pools, a playground, and 24-hour security. The basic cable is included.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
8700 SW 133rd Ave Rd
8700 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
Beautiful and full of light 3 bedroom apartment in sought after gated community full of amenities! Two parking spaces and 2 storage areas! Be the first to use the brand new appliances and designer kitchen. Easy to show.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
King Court
11279 SW 88th St
11279 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location apartment in the heart of Kendall with easy access to school, shopping and main roads. Brand new kitchen with all brand new appliances and renovated bathroom.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Meadow
9079 SW 138th Pl
9079 Southwest 138th Place, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Condo will be Vacant 7/9/2020 // ONLY $2000 DEPOSIT // Beautiful and Spacious Condo on First Floor. All Tiled, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters, Washer and Dryer inside the unit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12830 SW 134th St
12830 Southwest 134th Street, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
GREAT RENTAL AT TUSCANY 3/2/1 WITH GARAGE CONVERTED WITH A/C, TILED THROUGHOUT, LAUNDRY ROOM, CLUB HOUSE, PLAYGROUND, CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS. (LONDON SQUARE MALL & KENDALL BREEZE & PLAZA PARADISO)

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
King Court
8110 SW 118th Pl
8110 Southwest 118th Place, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
AN AMAZING 2 STORY TOWN HOME HAS BECOME AVAILABLE IN MYSTIC FOREST EXCELLENT CENTRALIZED LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE TO THE PALMS AT TOWN AND COUNTRY MALL WITH A GARAGE AND REMODELED WITH TILE FLOORS ON THE FIRST FLOOR AND LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS ON
City Guide for The Crossings, FL

Get ready for some interesting debates if you move to The Crossings. After all, how many other places require you place "The" at the front of the town?

It's not an area you probably know about because most people simply refer to The Crossings as a neighborhood located in Miami, Florida. However, this area is home to more than 22,700 people and many of them enjoy the beautiful weather and lifestyle present in Miami. Known primarily as a bedroom community for Miami, The Crossings attracts people looking to rent for various reasons. This area of 3.8 square miles is densely populated because it offers various apartments for rent, condos for rent, and a few home rentals. Nevertheless, the area is one you should consider if you are hoping to find a new home and one that is a combination of affordable and classy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in The Crossings, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some The Crossings apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

The Crossings 1 BedroomsThe Crossings 2 BedroomsThe Crossings 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Crossings 3 BedroomsThe Crossings Apartments with BalconyThe Crossings Apartments with Garage
The Crossings Apartments with GymThe Crossings Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThe Crossings Apartments with Move-in SpecialsThe Crossings Apartments with ParkingThe Crossings Apartments with PoolThe Crossings Apartments with Washer-Dryer
The Crossings Dog Friendly ApartmentsThe Crossings Furnished ApartmentsThe Crossings Pet Friendly PlacesMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FL
Pembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College