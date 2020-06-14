Apartment List
FL
/
tamiami
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

171 Apartments for rent in Tamiami, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tamiami renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of...

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12711 sw 30th st 615B
12711 Southwest 30th Street, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
922 sqft
Unit 615B Available 06/15/20 Blue Lagoon Condo - Property Id: 289795 Wonderful full remodeled apartment 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom, with a wonderful marble floors. The view is to the Lagoon, Airport & Coral Gables! Washer and Dryer inside the unit.

1 of 11

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
12524 NW 11th Trl
12524 Northwest 11th Trail, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This rental is to share a whole apt with a female owner. Renting a private room a bath and 1 parking space , laundry inside the unit. No pets, The owner is a professional female and single, who works 5 days a week.
Results within 1 mile of Tamiami
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Bird Road Farmsites
4 Units Available
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1011 Sw 139th Ct
1011 Southwest 139th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Fully furnished, tastefully decorated house in the Tamiami Area. Just 10 minutes to Dolphin and International Malls. Easy access to SR-836 and Floridas Turnpike. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, grocery stores and L.A. Fitness
Results within 5 miles of Tamiami
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
52 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,500
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,069
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
Doral Landings East
21 Units Available
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,529
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1432 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
$
Fontainbleau East
32 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
Kendall
7 Units Available
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,227
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
$
24 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,437
1331 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,240
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
51 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,533
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,469
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,362
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
Lago Paradiso at the Hammocks
15000 SW 104th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
895 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a preferred Miami location. Community offer two pools, gym and nearby trails. Outdoor kitchens and grilling stations. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The Crossings
12 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1567 sqft
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Fontainbleau East
25 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fontainebleau Park West
55 Units Available
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,096
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
City Guide for Tamiami, FL

"Florida isnt so much a place were one goes to reinvent oneself, as it is a place where one goes if one no longer wished to be found." (Doug Coupland)

Tamiami is a suburb of Miami, FL even though its name comes from two different florida areas Tampa and Miami. Tamiami is a family place most people there are married with kids, unlike a lot of Florida, where the residents are mostly retirees. Tamiami is a place dominated by residents from all over Central and South America, and over 90 percent of people there speak Spanish as a first language. The city was named for a trail that runs through the Everglades (Tamiami), so the area is known to be a bit swampy, like the rest of the Everglades. But the town also offers access to all of Miamis big city amenities, as well as its main draw the beach! The people who live in Tamiami are lovers of warm weather and sunshine.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tamiami? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Tamiami, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tamiami renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

