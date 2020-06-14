171 Apartments for rent in Tamiami, FL with gym

"Florida isnt so much a place were one goes to reinvent oneself, as it is a place where one goes if one no longer wished to be found." (Doug Coupland)

Tamiami is a suburb of Miami, FL even though its name comes from two different florida areas Tampa and Miami. Tamiami is a family place most people there are married with kids, unlike a lot of Florida, where the residents are mostly retirees. Tamiami is a place dominated by residents from all over Central and South America, and over 90 percent of people there speak Spanish as a first language. The city was named for a trail that runs through the Everglades (Tamiami), so the area is known to be a bit swampy, like the rest of the Everglades. But the town also offers access to all of Miamis big city amenities, as well as its main draw the beach! The people who live in Tamiami are lovers of warm weather and sunshine.

