apartments with pool
45 Apartments for rent in Panama City, FL with pool
5 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
1 Unit Available
5505 Sun Harbor Rd #271
5505 Sun Harbor Rd, Panama City, FL
Studio
$950
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
5505 Sun Harbor Rd #271 - Waterfront efficiency condo overlooking Sun Harbor Marina. This is a great location, convenient to Panama City and the beaches. Close to Port of Panama City, FSU and Gulf Coast State College.
1 Unit Available
324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301
324 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
664 sqft
Third Floor Bay Front Cove Harbor Condo. One bedroom condo with views! Water, Sewer, Trash, Basic Cable included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Community pool, boat dock, beach and awning areas. Stack-able washer and dryer. Sorry no pets.
1 Unit Available
Bunkers Cove
240 Harmon Avenue, 211
240 Harmon Avenue, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come back to the Cove and enjoy the simple elegance of waterfront living...Beautiful, fully restored waterfront apartment community with spectacular views of Masselina Bayou in the Cove.
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3474 Cherry Ridge Rd
3474 Cherry Ridge Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
3474 Cherry Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st -Beautiful home located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision with 4 BD and 2 1/2 BA - Available August 1st -Beautiful home in The Hammocks Subdivision with 4 BD and 2 1/2 BA, formal
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3203 Azalea Circle
3203 Azalea Circle, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1772 sqft
- Home has open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and new carpeting. Backyard has screened in porch & privacy fenced. Located across from the community pool! Lawn maintenance for front yard only is included.
1 Unit Available
Riverside
4007 Oak Forest
4007 Oak Forest Drive, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2240 sqft
- Beautiful 3/2 home in the Riverside Subdivision. Close to schools, shopping. Open floor plan with all wood floors. Community pool available. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3044 Meadow Street
3044 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1150 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military and first responders* This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, Kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch, and a 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3077 Meadow St.
3077 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
-- - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in the Hammocks, maintenance free living in a great area of Lynn Haven. Enjoy the pool and all the amenities of the Hammocks.
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3009 Hawthorne Place
3009 Hawthorne Place, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1573 sqft
3009 Hawthorne Place Available 07/17/20 - This home is located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision. Home includes a community pool with key access. Features an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
Riverside
3931 Indian Springs Road
3931 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3112 sqft
Live in Luxury! Stunning home withopen concept 1st floor with tile flooring, granite, custom cabinets, beautiful arches and accents, surround-sound, gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, soaring ceilings, and full of windows.
1 Unit Available
Riverside
3917 Indian Springs Road
3917 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2546 sqft
LOTS of SPACE in this beautiful 4 bedroom home in Riverside, a great planned community with beautiful trees, sidewalks and a cool lay-out that has all of the homes facing a green space area so you can sit on your front porch and speak to the
1 Unit Available
1001 Baldwin Rowe Circle 1001
1001 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1702 sqft
1001 Baldwin Rowe Cir - Baldwin Rowe townhome in a beautifully landscaped gated community. Two story with the master on the main living level. Views to the lake. It has two separate heat pumps, one upstairs and one downstairs.
18 Units Available
The Pines
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
14 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
6 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
1 Unit Available
The Place at Grand Lagoon
7120 Patronis Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment complex offers an array of one, two and three bedrooms. Features include renovated kitchens, private entrances, carpeting, hardwood floors, high ceilings, brushed nickel fixtures, on-site maintenance, accent walls and more.
1 Unit Available
8700 FRONT BEACH Road
8700 Front Beach Road, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1908 sqft
PLEASE CONTACT: Amir @ 850-276-0429 to apply. These townhome-style condos have all the same great amenities and Luxury that you would expect from an upscale community like Island Reserve. These 2-story townhomes boast 3 bedrooms/3.
1 Unit Available
Heritage Woods
8111 Heritage Woods Ln
8111 Heritage Woods Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
8111 Heritage Woods Ln Available 07/31/20 - Split bedroom plan with formal dining room and living room. Ceramic tile kitchen and adjoining family room with fireplace with access to large covered patio.
1 Unit Available
Gulf Coast Highway
8108 Annabella's Court
8108 Annabellas Court, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
For rent! 2 BR|2.5 BA Town Home - Gated Community with Pool! - For rent! 2 BR|2.5 BA town home located in the gated community of Annabella's with a community pool. The town home has an open floor plan with all living space downstairs.
1 Unit Available
Gulf Coast Highway
1753 Annabella's Drive
1753 Annabellas Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
1753 Annabella's Drive Available 08/01/20 Lakefront Townhome Near Pier Park and Beaches - The gated townhome community of Anaabella's is thoughtfully located on Back Beach Road just west of Hathaway Bridge and minutes from beautiful beaches and the
1 Unit Available
Forest Walk
338 Michele Drive
338 Michele Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1881 sqft
- Home is located on a Cul-de-Sac. Located close to schools, Tyndall AFB, and shopping.
1 Unit Available
7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B
7813 North Lagoon Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
791 sqft
2BR/2BA Condo For Rent on N. Lagoon! - For rent in Greenwood Estates on N. Lagoon! 2BR/2BA completely remodeled condo boasts new flooring throughout, gorgeous granite counter tops, new cabinetry and hardware...
1 Unit Available
30 Fedora DR.
30 Fedora Drive, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2942 sqft
- Welcome home to relax in beautiful Fanning Bayou ! This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath is located in a master planned community spanning over 700 acres, Fanning Bayou is a natural and secluded setting surrounded by conservational habitat, yet within
