apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
301 Apartments for rent in Sweetwater, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
34 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1000 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.
Results within 1 mile of Sweetwater
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
13 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,381
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
$
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
$
7 Units Available
International Gardens
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
830 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
$
34 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
281 Units Available
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,762
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,651
1364 sqft
Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
$
7 Units Available
International Gardens
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9440 Fontainebleau Blvd
9440 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location !! Location !! centrally location, large one bedroom, one bath, close to airport, international mall 7 dolphin mall, SOME REPAIRS ARE GOING TO BE DONE !!!!
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
9761 NW 8th Ter
9761 NW 8th Ter, Fountainebleau, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
Come and enjoy this house in Las Ramblas 4 rooms with private bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, large patio, garage for 2 cars, ceramic on the first floor, laundry room on the second floor.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
1281 SW 124th Ct 21-D
1281 Southwest 124th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath - Property Id: 309365 Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome centrally located near major highways, excellent schools. Private gated community, community pool and nightly security guard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10265 NW 32nd Ter # A
10265 Northwest 32nd Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1854 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse centrally located in Doral . This great unit features 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
10380 NW 31st Ter
10380 Northwest 31st Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths Townhome with a large and spacious floor plan. Features a good size kitchen with granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances with window overlooking patio. Extra-large Master bedroom.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9520 SW 8th St
9520 Southwest 8th Street, Westchester, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
400 sqft
Extremely spacious and bright 1/1, tile throughout, walk in closet and TWO parking spots. Walking distance to several restaurants and shopping centers. Great location! Text listing agent to schedule showing at least 24 hours before.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Costa Del Sol
3424 Torremolinos Ave
3424 Torremolinos Avenue, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful two story Town house , with two bedrooms, two and a half baths, lovely terrace with view to a big garden and lake, gated development, with community pool, golf,tennis and gym
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
9741 Fontainebleau Blvd
9741 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
999 sqft
Enjoy living in this spacious and cozy apartment, 2 bedrooms and one full bathroom, entirely renovated, modern wood flooring throughout the unit, washer and dryer inside the apartment, enjoy gorgeous sunrise and sunset lake views from its large
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lake Pointe
12378 NW 11th Ln
12378 Northwest 11th Lane, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! SPACIOUS 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. 2 ASSIGNED PARKINGS, CERAMIC TILES DOWNSTAIRS AND CARPET FLOORS UPSTAIRS. WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. BEAUTIFUL FENCED PATIO WITH LAKE VIEW.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
10382 NW 30th Ter
10382 NW 30th Ter, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
Beautiful move in ready property. Property has tile/laminate flooring, newer kitchen appliances, granite kitchen counter top. Laundry room and modern lighting. Also includes wood staircase, large closets, and balconies.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
1411 SW 124th Ct
1411 Southwest 124th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 BEDROOM 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
571 NW 107th Ave
571 Northwest 107th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MIAMI, near to FIU, Dolphin Mall, Doral, and major Highways.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
10244 NW 9th St Cir
10244 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Nice completely Furnished Condo at West Fontaine. 2 bedroom and 2 bath and mezzanine to be used as 3 bedroom. Community with a lot of amenities: tennis court, pool, gym, ect.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
9703 NW 4th Ln
9703 Northwest 4th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath in Fountainebleu. Located in a gated community with vigilant Security guards. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces. The complex has 2 tennis courts, 2 pools and a playground for kids.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lake Pointe
1152 NW 124th Pl
1152 Northwest 124th Place, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
water,electricity,no included,the property will be available april 1ro
