Stock Island, FL
7005 Shrimp Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:10 AM

7005 Shrimp Road

7005 Shrimp Rd · (805) 729-2437
Location

7005 Shrimp Rd, Stock Island, FL 33040

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
Classic 39’ Sailboat Available for Summer Rental

Live the Resort Life! Classic hand built Sailboat located in a slip in beautiful 5-star Marina on Stock Island. Wake up on the water each day, surrounded by the soft ocean breeze, abundant wildlife, and just steps away from the Resort’s many luxurious amenities!

Monthly: $2200
Deposit: $500

Check out the link to the listing for more info:

https://abnb.me/xQPL2cccf6

Was listed as a daily vacation rental, now available at a special discounted rate for the summer! Available to Rent from June- Mid August.

(Stove and cooking appliances have been added for Summer Rental)

*Sorry, No Smoking & No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7005 Shrimp Road have any available units?
7005 Shrimp Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stock Island, FL.
Is 7005 Shrimp Road currently offering any rent specials?
7005 Shrimp Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7005 Shrimp Road pet-friendly?
No, 7005 Shrimp Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stock Island.
Does 7005 Shrimp Road offer parking?
Yes, 7005 Shrimp Road does offer parking.
Does 7005 Shrimp Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7005 Shrimp Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7005 Shrimp Road have a pool?
No, 7005 Shrimp Road does not have a pool.
Does 7005 Shrimp Road have accessible units?
No, 7005 Shrimp Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7005 Shrimp Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7005 Shrimp Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7005 Shrimp Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7005 Shrimp Road does not have units with air conditioning.
