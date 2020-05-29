7005 Shrimp Road

Amenities

Classic 39’ Sailboat Available for Summer Rental



Live the Resort Life! Classic hand built Sailboat located in a slip in beautiful 5-star Marina on Stock Island. Wake up on the water each day, surrounded by the soft ocean breeze, abundant wildlife, and just steps away from the Resort’s many luxurious amenities!



Monthly: $2200

Deposit: $500



Check out the link to the listing for more info:



https://abnb.me/xQPL2cccf6



Was listed as a daily vacation rental, now available at a special discounted rate for the summer! Available to Rent from June- Mid August.



(Stove and cooking appliances have been added for Summer Rental)



*Sorry, No Smoking & No Pets