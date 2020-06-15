All apartments in Starke
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

604 Euclid Terr C

604 Euclid Ter · (904) 343-8587
Location

604 Euclid Ter, Starke, FL 32091

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit C · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished 1 Bedroom Apt, 15 min to Camp Blanding, - Property Id: 85837

Come as you are! All you need is your suitcase. Comfortable, cute, one bedroom apartment for a quick getaway or to use while visiting friends or family. Has a private entrance, private bath, and full use of this single bedroom apartment. Eat out or cook in. Full kitchen. All utilities, Wireless Access and yard maintenance included. Location is ideal for connecting with business contacts in both Jacksonville and Gainesville, visiting during big games or just getting away from it all.

This apartment is perfect for a traveling worker needing temporary lodging, for a visiting professor or just a place to stay while you find your next home. For shorter stays try checking us out at AirBnb:

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/42816838?s=67&sharer_id=341033375&unique_share_id=8e9deb5b-9dfd-4644-b75b-a8584b05546b

Sorry, No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85837
Property Id 85837

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Euclid Terr C have any available units?
604 Euclid Terr C has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 604 Euclid Terr C have?
Some of 604 Euclid Terr C's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Euclid Terr C currently offering any rent specials?
604 Euclid Terr C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Euclid Terr C pet-friendly?
No, 604 Euclid Terr C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Starke.
Does 604 Euclid Terr C offer parking?
No, 604 Euclid Terr C does not offer parking.
Does 604 Euclid Terr C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Euclid Terr C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Euclid Terr C have a pool?
No, 604 Euclid Terr C does not have a pool.
Does 604 Euclid Terr C have accessible units?
No, 604 Euclid Terr C does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Euclid Terr C have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Euclid Terr C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Euclid Terr C have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Euclid Terr C does not have units with air conditioning.
