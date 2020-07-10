9893 Perfect Drive, St. Lucie County, FL 34986 The Reserve
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
pool
Never before rented efficiency 2nd floor one bedroom 1 full bath with covered balcony over looking the golf course and lake. Includes resort style community pool. Perfect location to PGA Golf, freeway, shops, restaurants & Mets stadium.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
