Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

9893 Perfect Drive

9893 Perfect Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9893 Perfect Drive, St. Lucie County, FL 34986
The Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Never before rented efficiency 2nd floor one bedroom 1 full bath with covered balcony over looking the golf course and lake. Includes resort style community pool. Perfect location to PGA Golf, freeway, shops, restaurants & Mets stadium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9893 Perfect Drive have any available units?
9893 Perfect Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Lucie County, FL.
Is 9893 Perfect Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9893 Perfect Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9893 Perfect Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9893 Perfect Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Lucie County.
Does 9893 Perfect Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9893 Perfect Drive offers parking.
Does 9893 Perfect Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9893 Perfect Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9893 Perfect Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9893 Perfect Drive has a pool.
Does 9893 Perfect Drive have accessible units?
No, 9893 Perfect Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9893 Perfect Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9893 Perfect Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9893 Perfect Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9893 Perfect Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
