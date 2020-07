Amenities

This home is right on the end with the reserve next to you. Right in the center of Port Saint Lucie at PGA. You also have complete access to the beautiful Island Club facilitates which includes a gym, pool and clubhouse activities. Enjoy golf tennis, shopping and fine dining. About 45 minutes to West Palm Beach and 20 minutes to the beach. Fully furnished including dishes and towels. All you need is your clothes and a toothbrush. Make this home today, come and get your keys! Call for you private showing