St. Lucie County, FL
12371 Skymaster Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:41 PM

12371 Skymaster Street

12371 Skymaster Street · (954) 643-3403
Location

12371 Skymaster Street, St. Lucie County, FL 34987

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2772 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Airpark Rental Home**Stunning Treasure Coast Airpark 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Home. This home is in a Community with its own Runway for Airplanes. The home has its own Hanger to park your plane. Property is a Spiraling 8.9 Acres for Privacy* Covered Wrap Around Balcony for a Birds Eye View of the Lush Landscape.*Entry French Glass Door, and all Windows are Hurricane High Impact. *Beautiful Bamboo Wood Flooring in Master Bedroom with 2 Spacious Walk-in Closets, Jacuzzi Tub, Dual Shower & Sinks with one Vanity** Kitchen Spacious with Granite & Island Counters**Large Covered Patio & Porch. Oversize Garage 813 sq ft.** PGA Golf, St Lucie West Shopping 12-14 miles Away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12371 Skymaster Street have any available units?
12371 Skymaster Street has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12371 Skymaster Street have?
Some of 12371 Skymaster Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12371 Skymaster Street currently offering any rent specials?
12371 Skymaster Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12371 Skymaster Street pet-friendly?
No, 12371 Skymaster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Lucie County.
Does 12371 Skymaster Street offer parking?
Yes, 12371 Skymaster Street offers parking.
Does 12371 Skymaster Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12371 Skymaster Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12371 Skymaster Street have a pool?
No, 12371 Skymaster Street does not have a pool.
Does 12371 Skymaster Street have accessible units?
No, 12371 Skymaster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12371 Skymaster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12371 Skymaster Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12371 Skymaster Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12371 Skymaster Street does not have units with air conditioning.
