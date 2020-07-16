12371 Skymaster Street

Amenities

Airpark Rental Home**Stunning Treasure Coast Airpark 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Home. This home is in a Community with its own Runway for Airplanes. The home has its own Hanger to park your plane. Property is a Spiraling 8.9 Acres for Privacy* Covered Wrap Around Balcony for a Birds Eye View of the Lush Landscape.*Entry French Glass Door, and all Windows are Hurricane High Impact. *Beautiful Bamboo Wood Flooring in Master Bedroom with 2 Spacious Walk-in Closets, Jacuzzi Tub, Dual Shower & Sinks with one Vanity** Kitchen Spacious with Granite & Island Counters**Large Covered Patio & Porch. Oversize Garage 813 sq ft.** PGA Golf, St Lucie West Shopping 12-14 miles Away.