Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Port St. Lucie - 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms for Rent. This home features two kitchens. 2 Private Suites!!!

This is Perfect Drive Golf Villa. Flooded with natural light. 2nd Floor Unit. Both kitchens were recently renovated with Stainless Steel appliances. Partially Furnished! Great closet space in both rooms. Washer & Dryer included in the unit. HOA Includes: A pool that is within walking distance. Several barbecue areas. Walking distance to PGA Golf Club courses and much more!