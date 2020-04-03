5209 Western DR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to the Sunset Ranchette! Available for either monthly or annual rental beginning 7/1/2020. Well maintained 2011 3/2 manufactured home situated on 13.84 acres, which includes 10.51 acres of protected mangrove/preserve land & 3.3 acres uplands. Property backs up to FL conservation 20/20 ‘Pine Island Flatwoods Preserve’. Ok to bring your boat & trailer, RV, camper or horse trailer. Property has fenced horse pasture (must get approval for horses). Private setting, yet still close to everything; boat rentals and launches, waterfront restaurants, bars, art galleries, bike path, nature/birding trails and stores. The home has a large 900 sf wrap-around porch. The rental rate is 2250/mo regardless of the length of stay, $1500.00 security deposit, utilities included in rent with a $200.00 cap on electric & tenant to pay overage, a land line phone is not included. For all rental periods see this ad for additional requirements, fees, taxes and/or deposits owed. Pet restrictions apply, pets may be allowed with approval. Lawn mowing included in rent. For short term leases the tenant also pays the 11.5% tax, not applicable to long term leases, please inquire with questions.