St. James City, FL
5209 Western DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

5209 Western DR

5209 Western Drive · (239) 558-8352
Location

5209 Western Drive, St. James City, FL 33956

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to the Sunset Ranchette! Available for either monthly or annual rental beginning 7/1/2020. Well maintained 2011 3/2 manufactured home situated on 13.84 acres, which includes 10.51 acres of protected mangrove/preserve land & 3.3 acres uplands. Property backs up to FL conservation 20/20 ‘Pine Island Flatwoods Preserve’. Ok to bring your boat & trailer, RV, camper or horse trailer. Property has fenced horse pasture (must get approval for horses). Private setting, yet still close to everything; boat rentals and launches, waterfront restaurants, bars, art galleries, bike path, nature/birding trails and stores. The home has a large 900 sf wrap-around porch. The rental rate is 2250/mo regardless of the length of stay, $1500.00 security deposit, utilities included in rent with a $200.00 cap on electric & tenant to pay overage, a land line phone is not included. For all rental periods see this ad for additional requirements, fees, taxes and/or deposits owed. Pet restrictions apply, pets may be allowed with approval. Lawn mowing included in rent. For short term leases the tenant also pays the 11.5% tax, not applicable to long term leases, please inquire with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5209 Western DR have any available units?
5209 Western DR has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5209 Western DR currently offering any rent specials?
5209 Western DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 Western DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5209 Western DR is pet friendly.
Does 5209 Western DR offer parking?
No, 5209 Western DR does not offer parking.
Does 5209 Western DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5209 Western DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 Western DR have a pool?
No, 5209 Western DR does not have a pool.
Does 5209 Western DR have accessible units?
No, 5209 Western DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 Western DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5209 Western DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5209 Western DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5209 Western DR does not have units with air conditioning.
