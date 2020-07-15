Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

43 Apartments for rent in St. Augustine South, FL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
230 Gentian Road
230 Gentian Road, St. Augustine South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1612 sqft
St Augustine South 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Home. Spacious Backyard,Fenced. This Home Is Unique,Main Living Space Is Located In The 2nd Floor,With An Open Floor Plan Including Kitchen,Living Room,And Large Master Suite With Bath.
Results within 1 mile of St. Augustine South
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
$
9 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1356 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302
440 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community - VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community 2/2 Apartment, 3rd level private screened balcony looking over the lake featuring 1,085 sq ft. of living space near historic downtown.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
501 Campina Road
501 Campina Street, St. Augustine Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Very Nice Concrete Block Home On Corner Lot In Quiet Section Of The Shores. 3br/2ba With Oversized 2 Car Garage. Washer/Dryer Hookup. Vinyl Plank Flooring In Living Areas And Carpet In Bedrooms. New Plumbing And Windows. New A/C In July 2020.
Results within 5 miles of St. Augustine South

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
544 Sweet Mango Trail
544 Sweet Mango Trail, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2044 sqft
Gorgeous. Elegant,New Home! Large Open Spaces And A Large Screen Porch,All With Beautiful Views Of Lake And Trees. Fully Fenced Back Yard,Privacy Fencing On The Sides With Black Aluminum In The Back To Save The View.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17205 Harbour Vista Circle
17205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
Partially Furnished 2nd Floor 2 Bed/2 Bath Granada Floor Plan Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Formal Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Right Off The Kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1831 Vista Cove
1831 Vista Cove Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1459 sqft
Second Floor Unit With Nice Screened In Patio. 3 Br/2ba Split Floor Plan. The Community Has A Clubhouse,Pool & On-site Rv Boat Storage. Great Location Close To Everything. Sorry,No Pets Considered.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11 3Rd St
11 3rd Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To 11 3rd Street! Location Location Location!!! This Home Is Fully Furnished,All Appliances Plus W/D Included. Featuring 2 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms,& A Private Fenced In Backyard With Paved Patio.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1050 BELLA VISTA BLVD
1050 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1182 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of St Augustine at Las Palmas! This gated community is located right on the water. Enjoy spectacular sunsets & the natural marsh views from your newly screened lanai on the 3rd floor.

1 of 55

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
104 JEREZ CT
104 Jerez Court, Villano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1609 sqft
Life is good while you enjoy an Ocean Breeze a year-round! Just steps away from beach access, restaurants, and intercoastal waterway a short walk to Villano Pier. Cozy completely renovated 3 bedrooms 2 baths will make it a perfect sunshine rental.

1 of 57

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
32 DEL MAR CIR
32 Del Mar Cir, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1714 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful home offering 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, and open concept floorpan. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances, beautiful white cabinetry, pantry, and California Island with seating space.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Lincolnville
123 Moore St
123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
164 King Arthur Court
164 King Arthur Court, St. Augustine Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,170
2814 sqft
AVAILABLE 07/15/! Home is currently occupied, please be mindful of current residents! Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Old City
105 Marine Street #3
105 Marine Street, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
507 sqft
Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Flagler's Model Land
97 ORANGE ST
97 Orange Street, St. Augustine, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2082 sqft
********UNDER RENOVATION*********** ***COMMERCIAL OR RESIDENTIAL********Location, Location, Location! Currently being renovated inside and out, located in the heart of downtown St.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
40 Avery St
40 Avery Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Offered For Rent Is A 2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom Cottage On A Large Lot And Close To Town! This Historic Cottage Is Just A Few Minutes From Downtown And The Beaches. Nicely Updated And Ready For Occupancy In Mid June.

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
199 GREEN PALM CT
199 Green Palm Court, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1714 sqft
Nearly new home just minutes from downtown St Augustine and Crescent Beach available now! This spacious open plan offers open kitchen with California island, stainless appliances, and comes with washer and dryer.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6170 A1A South
6170 A1a, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1399 sqft
Enjoy The Finest In Oceanfront Living At Atlantic East.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14 Park Terrace Drive
14 Park Terrace Drive, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2275 sqft
This Beautiful Home Is Available For Minimum 2 Months Rental Starting August 1,2020. Fully Furnished 3/2 With Sparkling Pool And Outdoor Living Area. All Utilites,Cable And Wifi Are Included.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Old City
105 Marine Street #4
105 Marine St, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1423 sqft
Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9 3rd street
9 3rd Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1142 sqft
Fantastic House. Upper Unit Of Duplex. You Will Fall In Love With This High End,Fully Furnished,Turn-key,2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom Unit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10 6th Street
10 6th Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
780 sqft
Closer To The Beach Than Some Ocean Front Homes...this "great Beach Cottage" Is 100 Yards From The Best Part Of St Augustine Beach With Dunes And No Cars On The Beach.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lighthouse Park
26 Ponce De Leon
26 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
890 sqft
Anastasia Island 2br/1ba Apartment That Won't Last Long. The Apartment Has A Private Entrance Off Of Magnolia Dr. It Is Nestled In Quaint Neighborhood By The Lighthouse Park. Amazing Landscaped Backyard For Privacy And Has A Large Patio.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1255 PONCE ISLAND DR
1255 Ponce Island Drive, St. Johns County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
725 sqft
Come see this adorable loft style condo with private balcony, fully remodeled. This hidden neighborhood is just north of the city gates and is as peaceful as it gets. The neighborhood is lush with old oak trees and loads of natural plants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in St. Augustine South, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Augustine South renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

