Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

44 Apartments for rent in St. Augustine Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9 3Rd St
9 3rd Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1142 sqft
Fantastic House. Upper Unit Of Duplex. You Will Fall In Love With This High End,Fully Furnished,Turn-key,2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom Unit.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10 6th Street
10 6th Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
780 sqft
Closer To The Beach Than Some Ocean Front Homes...this "great Beach Cottage" Is 100 Yards From The Best Part Of St Augustine Beach With Dunes And No Cars On The Beach.
Results within 1 mile of St. Augustine Beach

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
169 SUNSET CIR N
169 Sunset Circle North, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2171 sqft
Great opportunity in the quiet community of Sunset Point. Located in the heart of Saint Augustine Beach on Anastasia Island, this stylish town home features 2171 square feet of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
12 Rachel Ct
12 Rachel Court, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
1200 Sq. Ft.,Townhouse,2-story Foyer Entrance,Open Floor Plan,Kitchen With Serving Counter,Slider To Patio,Lr,Dr,2 Mbr Suites W/2 Baths And Laundry Room W/W-d,On 2nd Level,Community Pool. Just Off S.r.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR
110 Ocean Hibiscus Drive, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
973 sqft
Beautifully furnished beachside condo with gated access to the beach! Community has 3 pools, tennis, 2 hot tubs & convenient to restaurants & grocery.

Last updated May 9 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
144 Island Cottage way
144 Island Cottage Way, Butler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2095 sqft
Beautiful Key West Style Beach Community Less Than A Mile From The Ocean...gated..unique 23 Home Community W/Pool..this Complex Is Very Special..
Results within 5 miles of St. Augustine Beach
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
7 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1372 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lincolnville
1 Unit Available
123 Moore St
123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3323 Haley Pointe Rd
3323 Haley Pointe Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1448 sqft
2nd floor condo in a gated community with breathtaking views! Neutral colors and a split floor plan. Must see! Absolutely no pets. Includes new washer & dryer. $100 processing fee due at lease signing.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
936 Ridgewood Ln
936 Ridgewood Lane, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1613 sqft
Charming waterfront garden home in gated community. 2 bedroom/2 bath plus den/office. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened porch while watching the ducklings in the pond. Open floor plan with lots of natural light, airy and spacious.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5367 3rd Street
5367 3rd Street, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Adorable home in Butler Beach! Five minute walk to the beach. Pets considered.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302
440 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community - VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community 2/2 Apartment, 3rd level private screened balcony looking over the lake featuring 1,085 sq ft. of living space near historic downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
132 King Street
132 King Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
700 sqft
Downtown... Walk To All... Charming Updated 2bd/2bth Apartment,Deck,Central Air/Heat,Wood Floors,Shorter Term And Furnished Available For A Fee,Off Street Parking Too!

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
135 Oviedo Street
135 Ovieda Street, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Downtown... Walk To All... 3bd/1bth First Floor Apartment,Covered Front Porch,Wood Floors,Tall Ceilings,Leaded Glass Windows,French Doors,Off Street Parking Too!

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
97 ORANGE ST
97 Orange Street, St. Augustine, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2082 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Currently being renovated inside and out, located in the heart of downtown St.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
40 Avery St
40 Avery Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Offered For Rent Is A 2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom Cottage On A Large Lot And Close To Town! This Historic Cottage Is Just A Few Minutes From Downtown And The Beaches. Nicely Updated And Ready For Occupancy In Mid June.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
199 GREEN PALM CT
199 Green Palm Court, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1714 sqft
Nearly new home just minutes from downtown St Augustine and Crescent Beach available now! This spacious open plan offers open kitchen with California island, stainless appliances, and comes with washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
164 King Arthur Court
164 King Arthur Court, St. Augustine Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,170
2814 sqft
AVAILABLE 07/15/! Home is currently occupied, please be mindful of current residents! Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
980 Manati Ave
980 Manati Avenue, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1541 sqft
Open Split Plan With Hard Surface Floors,Galley Kitchen,Ceiling Fans Throughout,Master Bedroom Suite With Step-in Shower. Screened Porch,W/D Hook-ups,Fenced Yard. 1-car Garage. Community Parks And Recreation,With Pool Club Available.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6170 A1A South
6170 A1a, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1399 sqft
Enjoy The Finest In Oceanfront Living At Atlantic East.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
14 Park Terrace Drive
14 Park Terrace Drive, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2275 sqft
This Beautiful Home Is Available For Minimum 2 Months Rental Starting August 1,2020. Fully Furnished 3/2 With Sparkling Pool And Outdoor Living Area. All Utilites,Cable And Wifi Are Included.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
501 Campina Road
501 Campina Street, St. Augustine Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Very Nice Concrete Block Home In Quiet Section Of The Shores. 3br/2ba With 2 Car Garage. Washer/Dryer Hookup. Newer Vinyl Plank Flooring And Carpet. New Plumbing And Windows. Large Screened Back Porch.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1625 Vista Cove Rd
1625 Vista Cove Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1393 sqft
Enjoy The Water Views,Wildlife And Mature Trees From The Screened Balcony Of This Expansive 2nd Floor Vista Cove Condominium. This 3br/2ba Unit Has Been Lovingly Cared For,By The Owners And Previous Long Term Tenants.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Old City
1 Unit Available
105 Marine Street #4
105 Marine St, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1423 sqft
Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in St. Augustine Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Augustine Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

