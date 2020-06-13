Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

102 Apartments for rent in South Daytona, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
428 Banana Cay Drive
428 Banana Cay Drive, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
922 sqft
Nice second floor unit available for rent in South Daytona. Bristol Bay is a well-maintained community with an inground pool, new children's playground area and plenty of parking.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2250 S Palmetto Avenue
2250 South Palmetto Avenue, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1380 sqft
Just renovated townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in Colonial Townhomes. Large beautiful pool at your back yard. Washer and dryer in unit. Patio area at the back. Plenty of closet and storage space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
417 Banana Cay Drive
417 Banana Cay Drive, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
922 sqft
Lovely GROUND floor affordable 2 bed 2 bath unit located in Bristol Bay. Washer and Dryer are inside the unit and the kitchen has nice appliances. Window treatment included. Nice screened patio.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2080 Oak Meadow Circle
2080 Oak Meadow Circle, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1321 sqft
1 Year lease. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with large eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances, nice size nice size bedroom lead to the balcony, lots of closet and storage room.
Results within 1 mile of South Daytona
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$705
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
$
7 Units Available
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3 Oceans West Boulevard
3 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1999 sqft
Enjoy beautiful sunsets on the Halifax River. Move in ready! New paint, new A/C, new water heater and all ready for a new tenant.. Centrally located, walk to beach and shopping.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2067 sqft
Volusia County is now Open for short term rentals! DIRECT OCEANFRONT - 3 bedroom 3 bathroom fully furnished condominium. Living room and Master Ensuite opens to PRIVATE oceanfront balcony. Large Kitchen.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3311 S Atlantic Avenue
3311 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2044 sqft
Bring the family for an extra special vacation. With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths there will be plenty of room for everybody. Direct oceanfront unit with exceptional views.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1504 Virginia Avenue
1504 Virginia Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
975 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bed 2 full bath condo with balcony overlooking the pool and the golf course. Brand new carpet. Brand new dishwasher and fridge. Association approval required.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2 Oceans West Boulevard
2 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2364 sqft
Fully furnished including dishwares. Oceans Grand offers the Florida lifestyle amenity package with golf, tennis, beach, shopping, at your door.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2055 S Atlantic Avenue
2055 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2013 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic views from every room of the 7th Floor Unit in Towers Grande.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
980 Canalview Unit J7
980 Canal View Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1024 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Townhome For Rent in Port Orange - Freshly Renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in Port Orange. Open style floorplan with Living room, Dining room, and Kitchen on first floor.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE
2515 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1 sqft
RENTAL RATE IMPROVEMENT! Come check out this spectacular 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath condo in the Heart of Daytona! With Upgrades Galore including Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Upgraded Cabinetry, this unit is
Results within 5 miles of South Daytona
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
30 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Port Orange Gateway Center
60 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Daytona
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$948
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Waters Edge
226 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
$
29 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in South Daytona, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Daytona renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

