All apartments in St. Augustine Beach
Find more places like 9 3rd street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Augustine Beach, FL
/
9 3rd street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

9 3rd street

9 3rd Street · (904) 909-2020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Augustine Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9 3rd Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit a · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1284 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fantastic House. Upper Unit Of Duplex. You Will Fall In Love With This High End,Fully Furnished,Turn-key,2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom Unit. Enjoy Laminate Floors Throughout The Home,Designer Quality Furnishings And Decor,A Fully Stocked Kitchen & Your Own Private Patio With Ocean Views. Everything You Could Want Is In Close Proximity To This Awesome Little Place.,Great Location In Desirable St. Augustine Beach Area On Anastasia Island. East Of A1a. Three (3) Houses To The Beach,10 Minutes To Downtown. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 3rd street have any available units?
9 3rd street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 3rd street have?
Some of 9 3rd street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 3rd street currently offering any rent specials?
9 3rd street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 3rd street pet-friendly?
No, 9 3rd street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Augustine Beach.
Does 9 3rd street offer parking?
No, 9 3rd street does not offer parking.
Does 9 3rd street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 3rd street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 3rd street have a pool?
No, 9 3rd street does not have a pool.
Does 9 3rd street have accessible units?
No, 9 3rd street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 3rd street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 3rd street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 3rd street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 3rd street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9 3rd street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Similar Pages

St. Augustine Beach 2 BedroomsSt. Augustine Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
St. Augustine Beach Apartments with ParkingSt. Augustine Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Augustine Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLHolly Hill, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLFlagler Beach, FL
Butler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLSouth Daytona, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity