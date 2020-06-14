Apartment List
195 Apartments for rent in Southgate, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Southgate renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3602 Beneva Road #404
3602 Beneva Rd, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1073 sqft
3602 Beneva Road #404 Available 06/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Ground Floor End Unit - BENEVA VILLAGE CONDO - Beneva Village is a 52-unit condominium located at 3500 Beneva Road in Sarasota, Florida.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2411 GROVE STREET
2411 Grove Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1226 sqft
Beautiful Turnkey home with lanai, backyard fireplace & outdoor kitchen Perfectly located just a few blocks from Siesta Drive and The Westfield Mall, bike to downtown Sarasota or the Beach. Located in a quiet neighborhood that offers peace & quiet.
Results within 1 mile of Southgate

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1959 Toucan Way Unit 207
1959 Toucan Way, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Available August 1, 2020. Nice clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo with washer and dryer. Being located on the 2nd floor of this two story building will be nice and quiet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1359 Glendale Circle W
1359 Glendale Circle West, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
992 sqft
Bright Condo locate near Siesta Key - Your vacation rental is ready for you. This two bedroom Villa is located in the desirable and active 55 plus community of Forest Pines. Updated throughout with granite counters in kitchen and baths...

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2763 WOODGATE LANE
2763 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
874 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Cute 2 bedrooms - 2 bath condo located very close to shops and restaurants. 5 miles to Siesta Key Beach. Only a couple of blocks to Riverview High School and 1 mile to Phillipi Shores Elementary.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2599 WOODGATE LANE
2599 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Centrally located to desirable locations of Sarasota. Minutes from Siesta Key’s beautiful beaches, Gulf Gates eclectic restaurants, and downtown.Pinewood Village has a heated swimming pool, shuffle board, and fitness center.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2522 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
2522 Clubhouse Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1013 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON -OFF SEASONAL TURNKEY FURNISHED, 55+ COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, CONDO IN FOREST LAKES VILLAGE. LIVING ROOM SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE LANAI WHICH HAS A DELIGHTFUL VIEW OF THE POOL AND WELL-MANICURED GROUNDS.
Results within 5 miles of Southgate
Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,104
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
82 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
18 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
13 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
43 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
51 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1469 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
340 Units Available
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1400 sqft
Bainbridge Palmore unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C
2740 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
714 sqft
Live in luxury in this one bedroom, one bath condo located in the gated community of Sarasota Palms! This condo has a spacious kitchen fit for a chef with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinet space, crown molding, ceiling

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4751 Travini Cir Unit 303
4751 Travini Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1192 sqft
This 2 bed/2 bath condo in Las Palmas is a great find! Quiet third floor unit towards the back of the community; it's ideal for enjoying the screened balcony and warm Florida weather.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5611 Bidwell Pkwy #104
5611 Bidwell Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1112 sqft
2/2 Condo - Gated Community - Admirals Walk minutes from Siesta Beach!! - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom - 1st floor unit is CLEAN and ready to go!! This unit has just been upgraded to new energy efficient windows, door and siding.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7876 Bergamo Ave.
7876 Bergamo Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1672 sqft
Annual unfurnished 3/ 2 1/2 townhome in VillageWalk with super amenity package - Annual unfurnished-Come home to a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom condo townhome with all bedrooms on 2nd floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Southgate, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Southgate renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

