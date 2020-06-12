/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM
171 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Southgate, FL
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota
2619 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1623 sqft
Spacious 3bed/2bath Home for Rent in Southgate!! - Hurry in to view this spacious 3bed/2bath home located in one of Sarasota's most desirable neighborhoods! Just minutes away from Siesta Key Beach, the number 1 beach in the U.S.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3255 S LOCKWOOD RIDGE ROAD
3255 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1576 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with private pool. The updated kitchen opens to living and dining area perfect for entertaining. Home has a beautiful music room for those inclined to play piano and sing for their guests.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2331 Valencia Drive
2331 Valencia Drive, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1398 sqft
Southgate annual unfurnished rental available for immediate occupancy. This 2 Bedroom, 2 bath Mid-century ranch available featuring a very large fenced backyard and is pet friendly.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2411 GROVE STREET
2411 Grove Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1226 sqft
Beautiful Turnkey home with lanai, backyard fireplace & outdoor kitchen Perfectly located just a few blocks from Siesta Drive and The Westfield Mall, bike to downtown Sarasota or the Beach. Located in a quiet neighborhood that offers peace & quiet.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2515 SUNNYSIDE STREET
2515 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1578 sqft
Wonderful opportunity in Hibiscus Park with Southside Elementary School and minutes away to Sarasota Memorial Hospital! This move in ready home features 3BR/2Bath for immediate occupancy. Combination of living and dinning and separate eat-in-kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Southgate
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
2278 Tamisola St
2278 Tami Sola Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2222 sqft
If you're looking to live the good life in downtown Sarasota then this two-story contemporary home is a must see! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features stunning elements of luxury and high design throughout.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4511 Groveland Ave
4511 Groveland Avenue, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1530 sqft
2 story Bright open house with designer touches--marble fireplace, Venetian plaster in master bath, wood laminate floors, cathedral ceiling in great room with skylights, and built-in bookshelves in second bed room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
539 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE
539 Bearded Oaks Circle, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1452 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage at the end of a cul de sac. There is a large work room / study at back of home. Screend front and back porches. Community pool. Close to I-75 and shopping. convenient to Downtown area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Arlington Park
1 Unit Available
1415 S SCHOOL AVENUE
1415 South School Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1126 sqft
Location, Location, Location... Your URBAN OASIS awaits! This charming & updated 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom home, sits on the perfect corner lot. The freshly updated kitchen has BRAND NEW stainless appliances.
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Harbor Acres
1 Unit Available
1804 S ORANGE AVENUE
1804 South Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL
West of trail pool home on a large maintenance-free 1/3 acre.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Arlington Park
1 Unit Available
2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE
2105 Hyde Park Circle, Sarasota, FL
Available August 1st. Do not miss this home! Location, Location, Location. Customarily renovated by a skilled interior designer....it's gorgeous! 4/3 with pool and fenced in yard, a spacious home with a yard and pool designed for entertaining.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Hudson Bayou
1 Unit Available
1639 FLOYD STREET
1639 Floyd Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1680 sqft
This gem is waiting for you.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Cherokee Park
1 Unit Available
1723 South Drive
1723 South Drive, Sarasota, FL
Gorgeous single-family home West of the Trail in the highly desirable Cherokee Park neighborhood available for annual rent. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath ranch home is surrounded by lush tropical landscaping and features a private pool and brick patio.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
2766 LYLE STREET
2766 Lyle Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
988 sqft
Cute house easy access to downtown, local schools and YMCA. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, large fenced yard and beautiful terrazzo floors. Updated kitchen, extra bonus room overlooking the backyard, patio and fenced backyard.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3283 BENEVA ROAD
3283 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental with screened lanai. Completely remodeled kitchen. Newer furniture and flooring. Beds include King, Full, and Twins.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1353 OAK VIEW DRIVE
1353 Oak View Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Convenient to all UTC attractions; shopping, dining, walking, rowing, etc and not far from Siesta Key Beach and I-75.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2392 SANDRALA DRIVE
2392 Sandrala Drive, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
4756 sqft
GREAT"OLD" FLORIDA SETTING AND GET EXCITED FOR THIS HIDDEN GEM FAMILY HOME. LOCATED ON PHILLIPPI RIVER WITH BOAT DOCK AND LIFT. BEAUTIFUL LARGE POOL AREA WITH POOL CABANA AND SPA. DOUBLE HEIGHT POOL CAGE.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Paver Park Estates
1 Unit Available
2716 SYDELLE STREET
2716 Sydelle Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1348 sqft
This 3 Bed/2 Bath furnished downtown bungalow is located convenient to all Sarasota has to offer. The home is cheery and bright with lots of character. There is a bonus room that can be used as formal dining or an office. It is move-in ready.
1 of 20
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1906 Siesta Dr.
1906 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1234 sqft
April 2020 turnkey furnished 3/2 renovated home 1/2 mile from Siesta Key and the bay.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1722 Shoreland Dr
1722 Shoreland Drive, Sarasota, FL
New Construction West of the Trail home available for immediate occupancy. This unfurnished two story single family home is sleek and modern yet very comfortable. Featuring 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with an open concept floor plan.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1968 TOUCAN WAY
1968 Toucan Way, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1385 sqft
GROUND FLOOR, MOVE IN READY. OWNER WILL CONSIDER A 9 MONTH LEASE. Spacious 3 bedroom two bath condominium. Quartz counters in the kitchen and baths with stainless steel appliance.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3224 S EAST AVENUE
3224 South East Avenue, Sarasota, FL
Gorgeous one year young DR Horton home with four bedrooms and a two car garage is now available for rent. This open floor plan offers a generous size master suite conveniently located on the first floor with entrance to the patio.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Poinsettia
1 Unit Available
1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET
1886 Bougainvillea Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1474 sqft
Have your own tropical retreat in this cozy, charming rental home! Ideally located close to Siesta Key, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St. Armand’s Circle you won’t have to go far for world class service.
