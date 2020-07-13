/
apartments with pool
138 Apartments for rent in Southchase, FL with pool
1 Unit Available
12602 Beltingle Court
12602 Beltingle Court, Southchase, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2112 sqft
Immaculate 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Corner Lot Pool Home. ONLY 10 minutes from the MEDICAL CITY! Formal Living, Formal Dining, and Large Family Room. Oversized corner lot. Covered Lanai opens to oversized SCREENED IN POOL.
Results within 1 mile of Southchase
$
58 Units Available
Marydia
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! Move-in by July 31, 2020, and receive up to six weeks free! *See agent for details.
11 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1481 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
1 Unit Available
2307 Waterloo Court
2307 Waterloo Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1800 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
1219 Caribbean Cove Court
1219 Caribbean Cove Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1149 sqft
3BR 2BA Single Level.
1 Unit Available
15031 Willow Arbor Cir
15031 Willow Arbor Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2200 sqft
Burbank model by Meritage Homes! Brand NEW energy-efficient townhome Available May 1st! This Burbank home's covered patio, with sliding glass doors, allows plenty of natural light to shine in on the open family room, kitchen, and dining nook.
1 Unit Available
Meadow Woods Village
3930 Plainview Drive
3930 Plainview Dr, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1881 sqft
3930 Plainview Drive Available 08/01/20 **New 3/2.5 Lake Nona Townhome!** - Newly built 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse! Offers a 1 car garage with large driveway. Eat in kitchen shows off all stainless steel appliances including built in microwave.
1 Unit Available
10861 Windsor Walk Dr Unit 7305
10861 Windsor Walk Drive, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
3/2 Condo in Orlando. - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit. Features include open floorplan living and dining, balcony, tile and laminate flooring in unit. Within gated complex with community pool.
1 Unit Available
10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305
10831 Windsor Walk Drive, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
643 sqft
Available now! 1 Bedroom Condo in Gated Community - One bedroom, one bathroom condo unit in a gated community. Open living and dining room. Brand new carpet and freshly painted. Stackable washer and dryer provided for the tenants convenience.
1 Unit Available
Meadow Woods Village
527 Villa Del Sol Cir. #101
527 Villa Del Sol Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Lovely 3/2, 1st Floor Condo in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Lovely 3/2 condominium in the gated Villa del Sol community of Meadow Woods. Enjoy the ample floor plan and the convenience of being on the 1st floor.
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
2762 RUNYON CIRCLE
2762 Runyon Circle, Hunters Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2178 sqft
A beautiful 3 bedrooms with AN OFFICE/DEN, 2.5 bathroom POOL HOME, just under 2200 sqft located in a GATED DEVLIN GREEN GOLF COMMUNITY in highly demanded HUNTER'S CREEK. Very open and spacious with high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
Meadow Woods Village
522 VILLA DEL SOL CIRCLE
522 Villa Del Sol Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Larger 3/2 condo in gated community with pool. Unit backs up to conservation. Well maintained and easy access to 417 and the attractions.
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR RENT! 2 bed / 2 bath condo located in the gated community of Golfview at Hunter's Creek.
1 Unit Available
13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103
13828 Timberbrooke Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1013 sqft
Meadow Woods - Great location! First floor condo in a gated community. This condo offers 1013 square feet of living space, split floor plan, fresh paint, tile throughout, and screened in patio.
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
14226 Fredricksburg Drive Unit # 208
14226 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located 1 bed / 1 bath condo in the highly desired community of Capri at Hunters Creek.
1 Unit Available
Center Lake
1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE
1220 Sandbrook Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1440 sqft
Amazing 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, NEW: kitchen granite, faucets, garbage disposal, sink, GFIs and more. New doors to pool and backyard area.
1 Unit Available
Osceola Corporate Center
3000 Marta Circle
3000 Marta Circle, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,114
740 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 Unit Available
Osceola Corporate Center
1300 Santa Rosa Dr
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 Unit Available
2125 Morrilton Ct
2125 Morrilton Court, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2250 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Most demanding location in Orlando to Rent - Property Id: 317907 This house is partially furnished . Located at one of the best location of Orland.
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
13584 Turtle Marsh Loop
13584 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1342 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Results within 5 miles of Southchase
$
38 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
$
27 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1233 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
$
30 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,268
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
66 Units Available
Osceola Corporate Center
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
