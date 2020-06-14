81 Apartments for rent in South Venice, FL with gym
With a chilled out nightlife, beautiful white sand beaches, and all the fishing anyone could possibly dream of, it's hard to deny the charm of tiny South Venice, Florida.
South Venice has just over 13,000 people packed into six square miles, making the community quite crowded. It's easy to see why. Besides the beautiful natural landscapes that surround the city, the weather is remarkably consistent with a low of just 51, even in the coldest months, and a toasty high of 95 degrees in the middle of July. Because of the fantastic climate and the gorgeous views, the area is in high demand -- which means high property values. Living in South Venice is a pricy endeavor, but it can be well worth it, particularly for those that enjoy being close to a beach, yet still away from the beach culture. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to South Venice renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.