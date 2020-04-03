941 CYPRESS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 & APRIL 2021! Rented 12/1/20 - 3/31/21. Also available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $1,400/month, and $600/week. This warm, inviting 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in South Venice is the perfect place for your vacation. The updated kitchen with breakfast bar opens up to the living room. The family room leads out to the screened lanai overlooking a peaceful, wooded view. The master bedroom includes a queen sized bed, with a full sized bed in the 2nd bedroom. The garage is for owner's use only. The home is located conveniently to Venice & Englewood area beaches, golf courses, dining and shopping. Wi-fi included. Sorry, no pets.