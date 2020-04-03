All apartments in South Venice
941 CYPRESS ROAD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

941 CYPRESS ROAD

941 Cypress Road · (941) 815-3237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

941 Cypress Road, South Venice, FL 34293
South Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 & APRIL 2021! Rented 12/1/20 - 3/31/21. Also available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $1,400/month, and $600/week. This warm, inviting 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in South Venice is the perfect place for your vacation. The updated kitchen with breakfast bar opens up to the living room. The family room leads out to the screened lanai overlooking a peaceful, wooded view. The master bedroom includes a queen sized bed, with a full sized bed in the 2nd bedroom. The garage is for owner's use only. The home is located conveniently to Venice & Englewood area beaches, golf courses, dining and shopping. Wi-fi included. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 CYPRESS ROAD have any available units?
941 CYPRESS ROAD has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 941 CYPRESS ROAD have?
Some of 941 CYPRESS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 CYPRESS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
941 CYPRESS ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 CYPRESS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 941 CYPRESS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Venice.
Does 941 CYPRESS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 941 CYPRESS ROAD does offer parking.
Does 941 CYPRESS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 941 CYPRESS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 CYPRESS ROAD have a pool?
No, 941 CYPRESS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 941 CYPRESS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 941 CYPRESS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 941 CYPRESS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 CYPRESS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 941 CYPRESS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 941 CYPRESS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
