55 Sea Park Boulevard

Here's a second floor efficiency condo unit, open and bright. No where else can you live right across the street from the ocean for $900/month! This unit features tile floors, large picture window, assigned parking, and is fully furnished. Complex has a beautiful Olympic size pool, clubhouse, shuffleboard, BBQ area & laundry room! Rent includes water, trash and pest control. No pets and no smoking per association regulations. Tenant is responsible for electric and insurance. Available now for a rental term of 6-7 months. Conveniently located close to Patrick AFB, shopping, and dining! Hurry, won't last long.