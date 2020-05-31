All apartments in South Patrick Shores
South Patrick Shores, FL
55 Sea Park Boulevard
Last updated May 31 2020

55 Sea Park Boulevard

55 Sea Park Boulevard · (321) 432-1993
Location

55 Sea Park Boulevard, South Patrick Shores, FL 32937
South Patrict Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
ceiling fan
shuffle board
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
Here's a second floor efficiency condo unit, open and bright. No where else can you live right across the street from the ocean for $900/month! This unit features tile floors, large picture window, assigned parking, and is fully furnished. Complex has a beautiful Olympic size pool, clubhouse, shuffleboard, BBQ area & laundry room! Rent includes water, trash and pest control. No pets and no smoking per association regulations. Tenant is responsible for electric and insurance. Available now for a rental term of 6-7 months. Conveniently located close to Patrick AFB, shopping, and dining! Hurry, won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Sea Park Boulevard have any available units?
55 Sea Park Boulevard has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Sea Park Boulevard have?
Some of 55 Sea Park Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Sea Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
55 Sea Park Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Sea Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 55 Sea Park Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Patrick Shores.
Does 55 Sea Park Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 55 Sea Park Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 55 Sea Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Sea Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Sea Park Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 55 Sea Park Boulevard has a pool.
Does 55 Sea Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 55 Sea Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Sea Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Sea Park Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Sea Park Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Sea Park Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Specials
