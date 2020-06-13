Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

111 Apartments for rent in South Miami Heights, FL with balcony

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19234 SW 121st Ct
19234 Southwest 121st Court, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Lovely 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home for rent. No HOA!!! Tiled floors throughout the entire house, new washer & dryer, freshly painted, big closets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19851 SW 114th Ave
19851 Southwest 114th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
RENOVATED 2ND FLOOR WITH BALCONY , TILED FLOOR , SS APPLIANCES .

1 of 12

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19525 Sw SW 119th Pl
19525 SW 119th Pl, South Miami Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Fantastic Opportunity In south Miami Hight, Beautifully and spacious Living Room, lovely Kitchen, 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, Nice Patio with a Garden View Area,
Results within 1 mile of South Miami Heights
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Palmetto Bay
156 Units Available
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,570
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
15881 SW 108th Ave
15881 Southwest 108th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed. 2 full baths, located in Brandon Woods, all tiled floors, granite kitchen, wood cabinets, family room, big roofed terrace, 2 car garage, accordion hurricane shutters, near mayor hways and Turnpike, super market, pharmacy, USI etc.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Goulds
1 Unit Available
12216 SW 215 Terrace
12216 Southwest 215th Terrace, Goulds, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1142 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with tile throughout, master bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom, central AC and fenced yard. HOA approval required No pets allowed

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9760 SW 184th St
9760 Eureka Drive, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
978 sqft
$1400 - 2/1 apartment has balcony at Cutler Bay close to US1 major road, Turnpike, shopping center, school.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
19542 SW 103rd Ct
19542 Southwest 103rd Court, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
REMODELED BEAUTIFUL 2 bedrooms/2.5 bath condo in Point Royale Bldgs Five & Six Condo. Two parking spots. Rare to find in Cutler Bay. Spacious Family/Dining Room which opens to a fenced patio area for entertaining. Each bedroom has its own full bath.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20240 SW 104th Ct
20240 Southwest 104th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Conveniently located, this 3/2 home is close to the mall, next to the major highways for an easy commute to and from work. Larger lot for all your family gatherings. Rent includes lawn maintenance, water and gas for the appliances.
Results within 5 miles of South Miami Heights
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Richmond West
5 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Three Lakes
32 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,392
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,164
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
The Crossings
23 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Three Lakes
11 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
13756 SW 149th Cir Ln
13756 Southwest 149th Circle Lane, Country Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Lovely, renovated 1 story townhome located in the community of Country Walk.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12302 SW 122 st 12302
12302 Southwest 122nd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 sqft
Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
14201 SW 147 0
14201 Southwest 147th Place, Country Walk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2 sqft
Great house for a family. Spacious Living Areas with Ample Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room all connected with a smooth flow. Large Bedrooms and Closets. Over-Sized side patio and pool area great for gatherings.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
13721 SW 149th Cir Ln
13721 Southwest 149th Circle Lane, Country Walk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
694 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy townhouse in the highly desired community of Country Walk. 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath, Tile floors, Stainless Steal Appliances, Granite counter top, washer/dryer in the unit. A small enclosed space for an office.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11744 SW 106th Terrace
11744 SW 106th Ter, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2003 sqft
AMAZING Town Home in a beautiful urban style gated community. Cook your meals with state of the art stainless steel appliances, spacious cabinetry, quartz counter tops.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15835 SW 144th Ct
15835 Southwest 144th Court, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
This impeccably updated four bedrooms, two baths, is your perfect rental home. This ideal home is entirely move-in-ready – bring your things! With new impact windows and doors, new kitchen cabinets w/ Corian countertops.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13566 SW 118th Path
13566 Southwest 118th Passage, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3/2 + garage home in gated community, Bonita Lakes. Tons of natural light, spacious bedrooms, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and fantastic master suite with custom closets, dual sinks, and jetted tub.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in South Miami Heights, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Miami Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

