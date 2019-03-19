All apartments in South Highpoint
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5954 140TH TERRACE N

5954 140th Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

5954 140th Terrace North, South Highpoint, FL 33760
Leisure World Mobile Home Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Ready to move in! Nice and clean 3 beds, 2 baths modular home with utility room washer and dryer hook up, screened porch, carport, no back yard neighbor,...Both master bed and second bed have his and her walking closets. Newer vanity, newer shower stall, newer porcelain looked like wood tiles through out the house, newer refrigerator and range, community pool, play ground, and club house (the owner pays for HOA fee), spacious family room and bathrooms. Ceiling fans are in every room. Most of all, living in a quiet neighborhood, but convenient location! Minutes to US-19 Hwy, about 15 minutes to St. Petersburg College, close to the malls, shopping, not far from beaches...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5954 140TH TERRACE N have any available units?
5954 140TH TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Highpoint, FL.
What amenities does 5954 140TH TERRACE N have?
Some of 5954 140TH TERRACE N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5954 140TH TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
5954 140TH TERRACE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5954 140TH TERRACE N pet-friendly?
No, 5954 140TH TERRACE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Highpoint.
Does 5954 140TH TERRACE N offer parking?
Yes, 5954 140TH TERRACE N does offer parking.
Does 5954 140TH TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5954 140TH TERRACE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5954 140TH TERRACE N have a pool?
Yes, 5954 140TH TERRACE N has a pool.
Does 5954 140TH TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 5954 140TH TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5954 140TH TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5954 140TH TERRACE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5954 140TH TERRACE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5954 140TH TERRACE N does not have units with air conditioning.
