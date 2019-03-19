5954 140TH TERRACE N

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking playground pool

Ready to move in! Nice and clean 3 beds, 2 baths modular home with utility room washer and dryer hook up, screened porch, carport, no back yard neighbor,...Both master bed and second bed have his and her walking closets. Newer vanity, newer shower stall, newer porcelain looked like wood tiles through out the house, newer refrigerator and range, community pool, play ground, and club house (the owner pays for HOA fee), spacious family room and bathrooms. Ceiling fans are in every room. Most of all, living in a quiet neighborhood, but convenient location! Minutes to US-19 Hwy, about 15 minutes to St. Petersburg College, close to the malls, shopping, not far from beaches...