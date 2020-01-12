15492 WESTMINISTER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1/2 duplex front unit. This unit has tile and laminate flooring throughout to keep you cool in the summer months. It features a beautiful kitchen to prepare all the gourmet meals, inside utility room, and good sized bedrooms and spacious closets. Fencing around the unit keeps it private and quiet. Near shopping, restaurants, airports, and major highways that can take you to Tampa, St Petersburg, and Safety Harbor very quickly, and we can't forget the world class beaches not to far away!