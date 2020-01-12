All apartments in South Highpoint
Last updated January 12 2020

15492 WESTMINISTER AVENUE

15492 Westminister Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15492 Westminister Avenue, South Highpoint, FL 33760

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1/2 duplex front unit. This unit has tile and laminate flooring throughout to keep you cool in the summer months. It features a beautiful kitchen to prepare all the gourmet meals, inside utility room, and good sized bedrooms and spacious closets. Fencing around the unit keeps it private and quiet. Near shopping, restaurants, airports, and major highways that can take you to Tampa, St Petersburg, and Safety Harbor very quickly, and we can't forget the world class beaches not to far away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

