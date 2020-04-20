All apartments in South Brooksville
8200 Fort Dade Avenue

8200 Fort Dade Avenue · (352) 688-6500
Location

8200 Fort Dade Avenue, South Brooksville, FL 34601

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$990

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Available now - cute, spotless, furnished 1/1 apartment located in historic Brooksville. Rent includes all utilities and maintenance. Inside Washer/dryer hookup. Queen size bed. Convenient location - close to Suncoast Parkway, shopping, restaurants and medical facilities. Close to bus route. Private drive and parking. Quiet with no neighbors in back. Call today for a viewing. Application fee of $50 per adult. First month rent due at lease signing, Last month rent and security deposit due at move-in. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8200 Fort Dade Avenue have any available units?
8200 Fort Dade Avenue has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8200 Fort Dade Avenue have?
Some of 8200 Fort Dade Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8200 Fort Dade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8200 Fort Dade Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8200 Fort Dade Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8200 Fort Dade Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Brooksville.
Does 8200 Fort Dade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8200 Fort Dade Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8200 Fort Dade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8200 Fort Dade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8200 Fort Dade Avenue have a pool?
No, 8200 Fort Dade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8200 Fort Dade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8200 Fort Dade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8200 Fort Dade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8200 Fort Dade Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8200 Fort Dade Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8200 Fort Dade Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
