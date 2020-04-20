8200 Fort Dade Avenue

Amenities

Available now - cute, spotless, furnished 1/1 apartment located in historic Brooksville. Rent includes all utilities and maintenance. Inside Washer/dryer hookup. Queen size bed. Convenient location - close to Suncoast Parkway, shopping, restaurants and medical facilities. Close to bus route. Private drive and parking. Quiet with no neighbors in back. Call today for a viewing. Application fee of $50 per adult. First month rent due at lease signing, Last month rent and security deposit due at move-in. No Pets.