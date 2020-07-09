/
apartments with pool
123 Apartments for rent in South Beach, FL with pool
2165 Galleon Drive
2165 Galleon Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available now to Enjoy evening Cocktails Poolside and the Sand on your toes by Day! This Comfortable setting offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, spacious kitchen and living areas with nice size screened and covered patio with poolside views.
1310 Shorewinds Lane
1310 Shorewinds Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1500 sqft
3/2 Home East of A1A - BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 3/2 POOL HOME AVAILABLE FOR SEASON. PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS INCLUDES GOLF CART Furn. Annual: $4000 Furn. Seasonal: $7,500 Furn. Offseason: $4000 Call Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4538721)
1841 E Sandpointe Lane
1841 East Sandpointe Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Charming house with coutyard pool. Beach access path is just steps away from this house. There is a two bedroom guest house. Beautifully furnished and tasteful! Owner would like to rent for Jan, Feb, and Mar - but will consider more months.
956 Treasure Lane
956 Treasure Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Beach Access/ Pool home. Enjoy the sun in the large Florida room overlooking the pool. 3/2 home is waiting for you to relax and enjoy. Sizes are approx/subject to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
300 Harbour Drive
300 Harbour Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Moorings Membership included with this Beautifully upgraded modern 2/2 Townhouse. Upstairs Balcony overlooking the lake and golf course. Perfect Location! Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1350 White Heron Lane
1350 White Heron Lane, South Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3250 sqft
Seasonal Rental -4/3 HOME AVAILABLE NEAR OCEAN - BEAUTIFUL 4/3 FURNISHED POOL HOME JUST STEPS TO THE OCEAN IN GATED COMMUNITY, EAST OF A1A, FABULOUS POOL, FENCED YARD, UPDATED. LARGE WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE. AVAILABLE SEASONALLY AT $7,500.
1976 Mooringline Drive
1976 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2228 sqft
Completely Remodeled Waterfront 4 bedroom Heated Pool home. Enjoy the beautiful views from the heated pool and home. Large spacious rooms and modern kitchen with granite counters. Drive or stroll to the ocean front Beach.
2400 23rd Street SE
2400 23rd St SE, South Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
Perfect Family Get Away, with 6BDRs/5 BTH Excellent location with breathtaking views of both the Atlantic Ocean & the Intracoastal. So Many amenities. Short walk to beach through Island Oceanfront Park.Sizes are approx/subj to error.
111 Sandpointe Drive
111 Sandpointe Drive, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
Exquisite riverfront home remodeled w/private docks w/10k lb & 25k lb lifts.. 2 room suite w/bath & balcony upstairs. Beautiful river views from open kitchen. Enjoy private pool w/ Built in BBQ on the outside porch. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1580 Shorelands Drive
1580 Shorelands Drive East, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Available Off Season for 3 month minimum per HOA - Direct ocean front! Private, beautifully renovated & spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom ocean front home in Shorelands. Balcony with ocean views is perfect for entertaining.
1065 Clipper Road
1065 Clipper Road, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Located in Castaway Cove, which offers private beach access, this beautifully appointed 3BD, 2BA, 2,008 sq ft. home comes fully equipped with a pool, jacuzzi, ultra speed wi-fi & gym.
1045 Clipper Road
1045 Clipper Road, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Beautiful pool home with private beach access. This is a well maintained home with everything you would need for your stay. Short distance to shopping and dining. Sizes approx./subj. to error.
2145 Waltons Court
2145 Waltons Court, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Available for 2021 Season Rent negotiable based on length of stay! Oceanside house available for your vacation get away! This is a turn key rental! Spacious 3/3/3 with a screened heated pool only steps away from the Ocean! Immaculate home with
1821 Mooringline Drive
1821 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Fully furnished 3 /2 penthouse located in prestigious ocean to river community-The Moorings. Renovated spacious interiors with beautiful large kitchen and screened porch offering serene views.
1160 Driftwood Drive
1160 Driftwood Drive, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2140 sqft
Castaway Cove Wave Two beach side home. Large rooms with open family room leading out to the covered lanai and pool area! The pool area and pool are the sellers in this home. BBQ enthusiast will like the out door BBQ area!
1825 Mooringline Drive
1825 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available for a 2 month stay May, June. Enjoy access to The Moorings private beach, pool w spa, tennis and nice condo amenities including private club room. 2/2 Open and Spacious 2nd floor unit, close to the elevator.
1340 Sea Hawk Lane
1340 Sea Hawk Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1920 sqft
Fantastic pool home in Dunes community, east of A1A and just steps to the deeded beach access. Laminate and tile flooring throughout, the house has been completely rebuilt in 2011.
Results within 1 mile of South Beach
1441 Ocean Drive209 209
1441 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
- BEAUTIFUL CONDO ACROSS FROM OCEAN.COMMUNITY POOL, BBQ AND BEACH ACCESS. COVERED PARKING. ALSO AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AT $2,200. (RLNE4696086)
64 Woodland Dr 204
64 Woodland Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
630 sqft
Unit 204 Available 08/01/20 Apartment in Vista Royale Over 55+ community - Property Id: 314895 Fully furnished apartment in Vista Royale. Water, Basic cable and Garbage removal included. Vista Royale has 4 clubhouses with pools and amenities.
1135 3rd avenue unit #103
1135 3rd Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
First floor 2/2 in gated community - Cute first floor condo in gated community with heated pool. Great location, centrally located and close to beaches. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4624086)
908 Jasmine Lane
908 Jasmine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Rental Available now July - November 15th. Newly Renovated and Nicely Furnished 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Pool Home, East of A1A. Salt Water Heated Pool.
1845 Robalo Drive
1845 Robalo Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Booked 2020 Jan-March, Available for Annual April on. First Floor, Newly updated Condo w/ Waterfront Canal & Floating Dock w/ usage up to a 25' Boat. Fully Furnished w 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths. 3 Month Minimum.
165 E Forest Trail
165 East Forest Trail, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Cool off in the pool with a screen surround setting great for entertaining out doors with BBQ grill. Nice back yard to relax in. Plenty of room in this updated interior 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath ranch style home.
1700 Ocean Drive
1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1435 sqft
Direct Ocean Front Condo with Fantastic Views on Vero's Best/Widest Beach.
