Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful pool home with private beach access. This is a well maintained home with everything you would need for your stay. Short distance to shopping and dining. Sizes approx./subj. to error. Property and contents represented are subject to change.