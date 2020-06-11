Apartment List
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:32 PM

125 Apartments for rent in South Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1841 E Sandpointe Lane
1841 East Sandpointe Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Charming house with coutyard pool. Beach access path is just steps away from this house. There is a two bedroom guest house. Beautifully furnished and tasteful! Owner would like to rent for Jan, Feb, and Mar - but will consider more months.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
956 Treasure Lane
956 Treasure Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Beach Access/ Pool home. Enjoy the sun in the large Florida room overlooking the pool. 3/2 home is waiting for you to relax and enjoy. Sizes are approx/subject to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
300 Harbour Drive
300 Harbour Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Moorings Membership included with this Beautifully upgraded modern 2/2 Townhouse. Upstairs Balcony overlooking the lake and golf course. Perfect Location! Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1976 Mooringline Drive
1976 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2228 sqft
Completely Remodeled Waterfront 4 bedroom Heated Pool home. Enjoy the beautiful views from the heated pool and home. Large spacious rooms and modern kitchen with granite counters. Drive or stroll to the ocean front Beach.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
111 Sandpointe Drive
111 Sandpointe Drive, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
Exquisite riverfront home remodeled w/private docks w/10k lb & 25k lb lifts.. 2 room suite w/bath & balcony upstairs. Beautiful river views from open kitchen. Enjoy private pool w/ Built in BBQ on the outside porch. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1580 Shorelands Drive
1580 Shorelands Drive East, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Available Off Season for 3 month minimum per HOA - Direct ocean front! Private, beautifully renovated & spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom ocean front home in Shorelands. Balcony with ocean views is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2165 Galleon Drive
2165 Galleon Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Available now to Enjoy evening Cocktails Poolside and the Sand on your toes by Day! This Comfortable setting offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, spacious kitchen and living areas with nice size screened and covered patio with poolside views.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
560 Reef Road
560 Reef Road, South Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$17,000
Oceanfront home with complete custom renovation created by Jillian-Douglas Design, nestled over 3/4 acre with approx. 103 ft. ocean frontage. Ocean views from almost every room. Custom mahogany front doors, coralstone fireplace, 60 ft. long IPE wood.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1065 Clipper Road
1065 Clipper Road, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Located in Castaway Cove, which offers private beach access, this beautifully appointed 3BD, 2BA, 2,008 sq ft. home comes fully equipped with a pool, jacuzzi, ultra speed wi-fi & gym.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2245 N Southwinds Boulevard
2245 North Southwinds Boulevard, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Available Now for an Annual Renter in The Moorings @ Southwinds gorgeous penthouse 3 BR/ 3 BA condo has spectacular ocean views. Spacious balcony. 2,100 sq ft with southern exposure. Direct beach access. Moorings membership available.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1045 Clipper Road
1045 Clipper Road, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Beautiful pool home with private beach access. This is a well maintained home with everything you would need for your stay. Short distance to shopping and dining. Sizes approx./subj. to error.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2145 Waltons Court
2145 Waltons Court, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Available for 2021 Season Rent negotiable based on length of stay! Oceanside house available for your vacation get away! This is a turn key rental! Spacious 3/3/3 with a screened heated pool only steps away from the Ocean! Immaculate home with

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2180 Captains Walk
2180 Captains Walk, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Gorgeous vacation rental in a spectacular location just a short walk from the beach with beach access. Large backyard and Tiki bar perfect for entertaining. Also includes a sun bathing deck from master bedroom.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1821 Mooringline Drive
1821 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Fully furnished 3 /2 penthouse located in prestigious ocean to river community-The Moorings. Renovated spacious interiors with beautiful large kitchen and screened porch offering serene views.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1160 Driftwood Drive
1160 Driftwood Drive, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2140 sqft
Castaway Cove Wave Two beach side home. Large rooms with open family room leading out to the covered lanai and pool area! The pool area and pool are the sellers in this home. BBQ enthusiast will like the out door BBQ area!

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1496 S Highway A1a
1496 S Highway A1a, South Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$32,700
Beautifully decorated, eco-friendly, elevated oceanfront bungalow with Panoramic ocean view. Wrap around Porch and private boardwalk. Perfect for a vacation getaway. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1825 Mooringline Drive
1825 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available for a 2 month stay May, June. Enjoy access to The Moorings private beach, pool w spa, tennis and nice condo amenities including private club room. 2/2 Open and Spacious 2nd floor unit, close to the elevator.
Results within 1 mile of South Beach

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
23 Vista Gardens Trail
23 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
630 sqft
Available for 2021 Season beginning January 1st! Brand new floors and fully furnished rental in a 55+ Community with Resort Style Living at it's best! Charming first floor condo fully furnished 1/1 in Vista Gardens.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
38 Pine Arbor Lane
38 Pine Arbor Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Charming, first floor condo in active 55+ community. Updated kitchen. One large bedroom with private bath, plus convenient half bath. Pleasant, enclosed porch with storage room. Tiled floors.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
165 E Forest Trail
165 East Forest Trail, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Cool off in the pool with a screen surround setting great for entertaining out doors with BBQ grill. Nice back yard to relax in. Plenty of room in this updated interior 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath ranch style home.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
915 Jasmine Lane
915 Jasmine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
South Beach Gem. Steps to beach & 4 great south beach restaurants. Sparkling clean. 3BR/2BA + den/office & enclosed Florida room. Shed for your beach stuff & bikes. Large yard with huge patio & grille for outside living.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1135 3rd Avenue
1135 3rd Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great building location in Breakwater Villa's. Ground floor unit, centrally located and close to the beaches.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
928 Jasmine Lane
928 Jasmine Ln, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Beginning Mid April for off season furnished rental. One Block from the Ocean, Completely Renovated throughout, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, Pet Friendly. Available for Season 2021
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in South Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

