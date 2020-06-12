/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
133 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Beach, FL
1310 Shorewinds Lane
1310 Shorewinds Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1500 sqft
3/2 Home East of A1A - BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 3/2 POOL HOME AVAILABLE FOR SEASON. PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS INCLUDES GOLF CART Furn. Annual: $4000 Furn. Seasonal: $7,500 Furn. Offseason: $4000 Call Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4538721)
1841 E Sandpointe Lane
1841 East Sandpointe Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Charming house with coutyard pool. Beach access path is just steps away from this house. There is a two bedroom guest house. Beautifully furnished and tasteful! Owner would like to rent for Jan, Feb, and Mar - but will consider more months.
956 Treasure Lane
956 Treasure Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Beach Access/ Pool home. Enjoy the sun in the large Florida room overlooking the pool. 3/2 home is waiting for you to relax and enjoy. Sizes are approx/subject to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1350 White Heron Lane
1350 White Heron Lane, South Beach, FL
Seasonal Rental -4/3 HOME AVAILABLE NEAR OCEAN - BEAUTIFUL 4/3 FURNISHED POOL HOME JUST STEPS TO THE OCEAN IN GATED COMMUNITY, EAST OF A1A, FABULOUS POOL, FENCED YARD, UPDATED. LARGE WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE. AVAILABLE SEASONALLY AT $7,500.
1976 Mooringline Drive
1976 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
Completely Remodeled Waterfront 4 bedroom Heated Pool home. Enjoy the beautiful views from the heated pool and home. Large spacious rooms and modern kitchen with granite counters. Drive or stroll to the ocean front Beach.
2400 23rd Street SE
2400 23rd St SE, South Beach, FL
Perfect Family Get Away, with 6BDRs/5 BTH Excellent location with breathtaking views of both the Atlantic Ocean & the Intracoastal. So Many amenities. Short walk to beach through Island Oceanfront Park.Sizes are approx/subj to error.
111 Sandpointe Drive
111 Sandpointe Drive, South Beach, FL
Exquisite riverfront home remodeled w/private docks w/10k lb & 25k lb lifts.. 2 room suite w/bath & balcony upstairs. Beautiful river views from open kitchen. Enjoy private pool w/ Built in BBQ on the outside porch. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1580 Shorelands Drive
1580 Shorelands Drive East, South Beach, FL
Available Off Season for 3 month minimum per HOA - Direct ocean front! Private, beautifully renovated & spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom ocean front home in Shorelands. Balcony with ocean views is perfect for entertaining.
560 Reef Road
560 Reef Road, South Beach, FL
Oceanfront home with complete custom renovation created by Jillian-Douglas Design, nestled over 3/4 acre with approx. 103 ft. ocean frontage. Ocean views from almost every room. Custom mahogany front doors, coralstone fireplace, 60 ft. long IPE wood.
1065 Clipper Road
1065 Clipper Road, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Located in Castaway Cove, which offers private beach access, this beautifully appointed 3BD, 2BA, 2,008 sq ft. home comes fully equipped with a pool, jacuzzi, ultra speed wi-fi & gym.
2245 N Southwinds Boulevard
2245 North Southwinds Boulevard, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Available Now for an Annual Renter in The Moorings @ Southwinds gorgeous penthouse 3 BR/ 3 BA condo has spectacular ocean views. Spacious balcony. 2,100 sq ft with southern exposure. Direct beach access. Moorings membership available.
1045 Clipper Road
1045 Clipper Road, South Beach, FL
Beautiful pool home with private beach access. This is a well maintained home with everything you would need for your stay. Short distance to shopping and dining. Sizes approx./subj. to error.
2145 Waltons Court
2145 Waltons Court, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Available for 2021 Season Rent negotiable based on length of stay! Oceanside house available for your vacation get away! This is a turn key rental! Spacious 3/3/3 with a screened heated pool only steps away from the Ocean! Immaculate home with
2245 Sea Turtle Lane
2245 Sea Turtle Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Available Feb & Mar 2020.Charming 3Br/2Ba nestled within 1/2 acre lot,300ft from beach. Private Road & private beach access. Equipped WIFI, Cable,DVR,Beach chairs,Umbrella,BBQ grill,4 MOMS playyard W/bassinet,& king,queen, & 2twin beds.
2180 Captains Walk
2180 Captains Walk, South Beach, FL
Gorgeous vacation rental in a spectacular location just a short walk from the beach with beach access. Large backyard and Tiki bar perfect for entertaining. Also includes a sun bathing deck from master bedroom.
1821 Mooringline Drive
1821 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Fully furnished 3 /2 penthouse located in prestigious ocean to river community-The Moorings. Renovated spacious interiors with beautiful large kitchen and screened porch offering serene views.
1160 Driftwood Drive
1160 Driftwood Drive, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2140 sqft
Castaway Cove Wave Two beach side home. Large rooms with open family room leading out to the covered lanai and pool area! The pool area and pool are the sellers in this home. BBQ enthusiast will like the out door BBQ area!
1496 S Highway A1a
1496 S Highway A1a, South Beach, FL
Beautifully decorated, eco-friendly, elevated oceanfront bungalow with Panoramic ocean view. Wrap around Porch and private boardwalk. Perfect for a vacation getaway. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
Results within 1 mile of South Beach
165 E Forest Trail
165 East Forest Trail, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Cool off in the pool with a screen surround setting great for entertaining out doors with BBQ grill. Nice back yard to relax in. Plenty of room in this updated interior 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath ranch style home.
915 Jasmine Lane
915 Jasmine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
South Beach Gem. Steps to beach & 4 great south beach restaurants. Sparkling clean. 3BR/2BA + den/office & enclosed Florida room. Shed for your beach stuff & bikes. Large yard with huge patio & grille for outside living.
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.
259 Provence Place
259 Provence Place, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! PROVENCE BAY - 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS- TOWNHOUSE WITH GATED COMMUNITY, COMMUNITY POOL, UNFURNISHED, ANNAUL RENTAL ONLY!!! WILL NOT LAST!!!
916 E Causeway Boulevard
916 East Causeway Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Beautifully decorated and upgraded 3/3 beach cottage, just steps from the Ocean. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
936 E Causeway Boulevard
936 East Causeway Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Beach cottage-short distance from the Ocean. 3BR/2BA, living, family, updated kitchen, 1 car garage, terrazzo floors, original cypress and pine throughout. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
