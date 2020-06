Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool elevator microwave

Perfect Family Get Away, with 6BDRs/5 BTH Excellent location with breathtaking views of both the Atlantic Ocean & the Intracoastal. So Many amenities. Short walk to beach through Island Oceanfront Park.Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.