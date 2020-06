Amenities

Completely Remodeled Waterfront 4 bedroom Heated Pool home. Enjoy the beautiful views from the heated pool and home. Large spacious rooms and modern kitchen with granite counters. Drive or stroll to the ocean front Beach. Bring your boat or just enjoy the views. Season rental minimum 3 months at $12,000PM. Off Season minimum 1 month at $6,000PM. Rented 2020 Feb, March and April. Available 2020 January and from May 1st on.