Fantastic pool home in Dunes community, east of A1A and just steps to the deeded beach access. Laminate and tile flooring throughout, the house has been completely rebuilt in 2011. Extremely private, fenced in back yard with inviting pool surrounded by lush landscape. Available for immediate occupancy. First, last and security deposit. Tenant pays utilities and landscape/pool maintenance.