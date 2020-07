Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Light and Bright Home with Yard Service Included - Don't miss out on this nice home on a large corner lot with lawn service included in the monthly rent. Super clean home with a light and bright color scheme and an open floor plan. Eat-in kitchen with updated white cabinets, breakfast bar, and ceramic tile floors. Ceramic tile surrounds in both bathrooms as well as solid surface vanities and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Garage offers an abundance of built-ins for storage and washer/dryer hookups. Easy access to shopping and a short drive to The Villages.



(RLNE4223308)