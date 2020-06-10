All apartments in Silver Springs Shores
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103

7817 Midway Drive Terrace · (352) 547-2715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7817 Midway Drive Terrace, Silver Springs Shores, FL 34472
Silver Springs Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
clubhouse
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Cute and cozy 1 BR, 1 BA, 55+ community in great condition. This fully furnished condo in Derby Downs overlooks the Silver Springs Shores golf course and lake. Features include living room, dining room, kitchen, stackable washer and dryer. New A/C! Maintenance Free Living. Quiet Area. No Pets. Derby Downs features access to Silver Springs Shores Community Center and Country Club. (This may require a separate fee). This property is also available for Seasonal/Short Term at $1,200 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 have any available units?
7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 have?
Some of 7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 currently offering any rent specials?
7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 pet-friendly?
No, 7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Springs Shores.
Does 7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 offer parking?
No, 7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 does not offer parking.
Does 7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 have a pool?
No, 7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 does not have a pool.
Does 7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 have accessible units?
No, 7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 does not have accessible units.
Does 7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103 has units with air conditioning.
