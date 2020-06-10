7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103

Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning clubhouse furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

Cute and cozy 1 BR, 1 BA, 55+ community in great condition. This fully furnished condo in Derby Downs overlooks the Silver Springs Shores golf course and lake. Features include living room, dining room, kitchen, stackable washer and dryer. New A/C! Maintenance Free Living. Quiet Area. No Pets. Derby Downs features access to Silver Springs Shores Community Center and Country Club. (This may require a separate fee). This property is also available for Seasonal/Short Term at $1,200 per month.