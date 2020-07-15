All apartments in Silver Springs Shores
Find more places like 495 MIDWAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Springs Shores, FL
/
495 MIDWAY DRIVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

495 MIDWAY DRIVE

495 Midway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Springs Shores
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

495 Midway Drive, Silver Springs Shores, FL 34472
Silver Springs Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Fully furnished master unit in Live Oak Village overlooking the lake and Silver Springs Shores Golf & Country Club. The master unit has no one above you and offers additional living space, more than other condos in the area. Kitchen has been remodeled. All you need is your clothes and your toothbrush. Relax on the enclosed lanai and enjoy the peaceful view with friends and family or just by yourselves. This condo is located on a cul de sac for ultimate privacy but is also near the clubhouse and community pool area. You must be 55+ to apply and additional fee is required for final application to be made with Live Oak Village HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 495 MIDWAY DRIVE have any available units?
495 MIDWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Springs Shores, FL.
What amenities does 495 MIDWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 495 MIDWAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 495 MIDWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
495 MIDWAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 495 MIDWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 495 MIDWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Springs Shores.
Does 495 MIDWAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 495 MIDWAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 495 MIDWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 495 MIDWAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 495 MIDWAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 495 MIDWAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 495 MIDWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 495 MIDWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 495 MIDWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 495 MIDWAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 495 MIDWAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 495 MIDWAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Silver Springs Shores 2 BedroomsSilver Springs Shores 3 Bedrooms
Silver Springs Shores Apartments with BalconiesSilver Springs Shores Apartments with Garages
Silver Springs Shores Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLGainesville, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLOcala, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Four Corners, FLSpring Hill, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLCitrus Springs, FLMinneola, FL
DeBary, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLMascotte, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FLCitrus Hills, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLHomosassa, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Seminole State College of FloridaUniversity of Florida
Santa Fe College