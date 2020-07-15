495 MIDWAY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Fully furnished master unit in Live Oak Village overlooking the lake and Silver Springs Shores Golf & Country Club. The master unit has no one above you and offers additional living space, more than other condos in the area. Kitchen has been remodeled. All you need is your clothes and your toothbrush. Relax on the enclosed lanai and enjoy the peaceful view with friends and family or just by yourselves. This condo is located on a cul de sac for ultimate privacy but is also near the clubhouse and community pool area. You must be 55+ to apply and additional fee is required for final application to be made with Live Oak Village HOA.