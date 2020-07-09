/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:46 PM
234 Apartments for rent in Siesta Key, FL with pool
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1255 Dockside Place
1255 Dockside Place, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1737 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Siesta Key Condo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located at Harbor Towne and Yacht Club on Siesta Key. It over looks the canal to the inter-coastal water way. You can walk to Siesta Key Beach and into the Siesta Key Village.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89
5880 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
1750 sqft
SEASONAL SIESTA KEY BEACH FRONT 3 BEDROOM/3 BATHROOM CONDO - Vacation in a condo that feels like a house! No neighbors, above or to either side of you. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo is above the clubhouse and overlooks a pond with a fountain.
1 of 34
Last updated July 7 at 07:33am
1 Unit Available
536 Canal Rd
536 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2450 sqft
Luxurious Vacation Home for Lease: Welcome to Paraiso de Siesta Key, newly built in 2013 and one of the most Magnificent Vacation homes on Siesta Key.
1 of 26
Last updated July 7 at 07:33am
1 Unit Available
5855 Midnight Pass Rd
5855 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL RENTAL: Harbor Towers Yacht & Racquet Club on Siesta Key is Resort lifestyle Living. From the moment you enter the club you are relaxed by the waterfall and tropical landscape.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5760 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1361 sqft
Lovely 2/2 unit available now in Gulf & Bay building D. This unit offers large bedrooms, and plenty of open space for all guests to relax. Enjoy an endless amount of beach/water activities with your private beach access.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Siesta Beach
4532 WOODSIDE ROAD
4532 Woodside Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2189 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE! Island home located ON Siesta Key’s GRAND CANAL. Bring your boat to this beautiful WATERFRONT 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom updated home. Nestled on a private street with only 14 canal front homes.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE
1325 South Portofino Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1139 sqft
Swim in the Surf at the Siesta Key Beach, #1 coveted beach in the US. This meticulously maintained and newly custom renovated 2 bdrm 2 bath. 1139 SF Sarasota condo, would fulfill expectations of the most discerning tenant.
1 of 88
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E
5750 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1335 sqft
BEACHFRONT! Enjoy spectacular sunsets and stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico from this 5th floor 3 bedroom/2 bath luxury condo.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
6005 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1179 sqft
*** NOW AVAILABLE FOR 2020 SEASON *** This must see 2 bedroom 2 bath villa is located just feet away from the beach. A hidden jewel on Siesta Key, Provincial Gardens is a community of villas on a private, tree lined street.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
314 CANAL ROAD
314 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1792 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom townhome in the AMAZING Siesta Key Village.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
312 CANAL ROAD
312 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1792 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom townhome in the AMAZING Siesta Key Village.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5128 CALLE MINORGA
5128 Calle Minorga, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
766 sqft
Right in the heart of Siesta Key Village! Walk to the BEAUTIFUL beach or hang out in the village where you will find the best food and drinks! Beach chairs, towels and carts are provided! This 2-bedroom / 1-bath updated condo sleeps four.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1387 MOONMIST DRIVE
1387 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1381 sqft
Beautiful furnished villa in Polynesian Gardens available to rent. The immaculately maintained, neat as a pin villa has fresh paint, a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, plantation shutters, crown molding and 1,381 square feet.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
301 AVENIDA MADERA
301 Avenida Madera, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
665 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**NEW IN-GROUND HEATED POOL COMING IN OCTOBER 2020 ** If you are looking for the perfect location for your next vacation, then your search is over! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath property features a prime location within The Village of Siesta Key and is a
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5400 OCEAN BOULEVARD
5400 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1187 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE FEBRUARY OR MARCH. Price varies depending on length of stay and time of year.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA
5316 Calle De Siesta, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1336 sqft
This Property is RENTED WEEKLY @ $2000 The vacation destination The Siesta Jewel can be described in one simple word, Perfect! This incredible property offers 2 villas and 1 single family home.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO
338 Avenida De Paradisio, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1735 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL $1700 Inquire for more info. DREAMING OF LIVING THE RELAXED LIFESTYLE...mere blocks to the Village of Siesta Key and the beach, this completely updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath canal-front home sleeps 6 and offers a boat dock and lift.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD
4822 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1435 sqft
Enjoy the phenomenal Gulf front panorama from this lovely 2nd floor remodeled condo in model condition. The wide open views of the Bay, Gulf and Big Pass and the twinkling lights of Lido and downtown are jaw dropping.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
144 AVENIDA VENECCIA
144 Avenida Veneccia, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2689 sqft
You deserve the best home Siesta Key has to offer……don’t you? The location of this sensational home makes it a popular place to live and relax. It is a stone’s throw to the Gulf of Mexico and a stone’s throw to the heart of Siesta Key Village.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5600 BEACH WAY DRIVE
5600 Beach Way Dr, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1182 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON, Siesta Key! Voted number 1 by Mr. Beach. 3 rd floor condo in an elevator building, directly across form the public beach, no obstructions to toes in the sand. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. King bed, queen bed and a full bed.
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
340 TREASURE BOAT WAY
340 Treasure Boat Way, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,950
3250 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL (12 month min) ONLY Magnificent Fully Renovated Modern Luxury Home features 4 bedroom and 4.5 bathrooms in the heart of Siesta Key.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5239 WINDING WAY
5239 Winding Way, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1194 sqft
This is the PERFECT Siesta Key Retreat house! Relax in this BEAUTIFUL and Quiet neighborhood surrounded by mature trees.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5640 CAPE LEYTE DRIVE
5640 Cape Leyte Drive, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1628 sqft
Bring the family and enjoy the powdery sand and gorgeous sunsets of world famous Siesta Key Beach, voted #1 in America! The beach is only 2 blocks away from this perfect getaway home.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1215 S PORTOFINO DRIVE
1215 South Portofino Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
991 sqft
AVAILABLE SUMMER & FALL 2020. 55+ COMMUNITY WITH BEACH ACCESS.THIS 4TH FLOOR END UNIT HAS EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO ENJOY YOURSELF. VIEWS OF THE CANAL AND POOL AREA. IF YOUR LOOKING FOR THE SUNNY SKIES AND WARM WEATHER PLEASE CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.
Similar Pages
Siesta Key 1 BedroomsSiesta Key 2 BedroomsSiesta Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSiesta Key 3 BedroomsSiesta Key Apartments with Balcony
Siesta Key Apartments with GarageSiesta Key Apartments with GymSiesta Key Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSiesta Key Apartments with ParkingSiesta Key Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FL