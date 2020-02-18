All apartments in Seffner
Find more places like 904 Chadsworth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seffner, FL
/
904 Chadsworth Avenue
Last updated February 18 2020 at 9:08 PM

904 Chadsworth Avenue

904 Chadsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seffner
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

904 Chadsworth Avenue, Seffner, FL 33584

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is comfortable and inviting! Elongated design to the property, you have the living room as you enter the home which then leads into the kitchen area all with wood flooring. Kitchen is equipped with a breakfast nook, bar, counter top space wrapping around the room. Master bedroom comes with a walk in closet and full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and a standing shower. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom with vanity sink, utility room, fenced in back yard and screened in lanai.

Visit www.Goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Chadsworth Avenue have any available units?
904 Chadsworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seffner, FL.
Is 904 Chadsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
904 Chadsworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Chadsworth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Chadsworth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 904 Chadsworth Avenue offer parking?
No, 904 Chadsworth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 904 Chadsworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Chadsworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Chadsworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 904 Chadsworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 904 Chadsworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 904 Chadsworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Chadsworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Chadsworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Chadsworth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Chadsworth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Seffner Apartments with BalconiesSeffner Apartments with Garages
Seffner Apartments with ParkingSeffner Dog Friendly Apartments
Seffner Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLMascotte, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa